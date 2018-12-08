Countrywide demos over school uniforms

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The PTUZ will be Coordinating COUNTRYWIDE CHEAP SCHOOL UNIFORM MARCHES NEXT. Several parents have approached us indicating the prices being charged are unacceptable.Uniforms are being sold in USD when workers are being paid RTGS salaries.@DailyNewsZim @NewsDayZimbabwe @Rex27 pic.twitter.com/ayH4JjcC0A — Raymond Majongwe (@RMajongwe) December 13, 2018

The Secretary General of the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe Raymond Majongwe has revealed that his association will be engaging in countrywide marches to protest against the school uniforms being sold in United States Dollars."The Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe will be Coordinating countrywide cheap school uniform marches." Majongwe said. " Several parents have approached us indicating the prices being charged are unacceptable. Uniforms are being sold in US Dollars when workers are being paid RTGS salaries."Recently we reported that parents in Harare have raised concern over some uniform outlets which are only selling full sets of uniforms for as much as $3000 for specific schools.