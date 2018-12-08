Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Countrywide demos over school uniforms

by Mandla Ndlovu
5 hrs ago | Views
The Secretary General of the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe Raymond Majongwe has revealed that his association will be engaging in countrywide marches to protest against the school uniforms being sold in United States Dollars.

 "The Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe  will be Coordinating countrywide cheap school uniform marches." Majongwe said. " Several parents have approached us indicating the prices being charged are unacceptable. Uniforms are being  sold in US Dollars when workers are being paid RTGS salaries."

Recently we reported that parents in Harare have raised concern over some uniform outlets which are only selling full sets of uniforms for as much as $3000 for specific schools.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

National hero's son blasts Western Union

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Zim Judiciary and the 'Rule of law' Doctrine

24 mins ago | 8 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo wins $25 million lawsuit againt ZPC

38 mins ago | 228 Views

Chamisa still in a state of denial

42 mins ago | 189 Views

'Slain' MDC councillor's family arrested

49 mins ago | 409 Views

Mugabe ally given up to Dec 31 to pay $110,000

2 hrs ago | 702 Views

CIOs stressing over Mnangagwa's safety

2 hrs ago | 1443 Views

The day MDC legislators were paid in own coin

2 hrs ago | 672 Views

Infrastructure, Education and Technology key for growth

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

MDC leader recognises Mnangagwa as President

2 hrs ago | 2187 Views

PHOTOS: Women donate grocery to Prophet Magaya

3 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Mutumwa Mawere was a ZANU PF front?

4 hrs ago | 1379 Views

We are our own enemies not politics

4 hrs ago | 901 Views

Yes to dialogue, no to GNU!

4 hrs ago | 1638 Views

ZANU PF in $500 000 bribery storm?

5 hrs ago | 4583 Views

Zimbabweans must remain vigilant

5 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Government riot act to errant NGOs welcomed

5 hrs ago | 572 Views

SADC headache for Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 6000 Views

Chamisa desperate for talks

6 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Zambia deputy commissioner implicated in Biti abduction

6 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Presidential age limit: Zanu-PF province breaks ranks

6 hrs ago | 2359 Views

130 000 cars face deregistration

6 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Zanu-PF brings Garden of Eden, fear to Esigodini

6 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Munyeza, a discredited Chamisa will never make illegitimate ED legitimate - stay to your branch

6 hrs ago | 1131 Views

United States supports preservation of Ndebele art and culture

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Underestimated Way to Success

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

'Zanu PF will rule!' says illegitimate ED - UDI echo, stakes are much higher

6 hrs ago | 581 Views

War Veterans now Hated like Armed Robbers in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chamisa opens up on GNU talks with Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1993 Views

Arrest the Passengers as well!

6 hrs ago | 1851 Views

WATCH: Linda Masarira drunk... causes violence in a bar

7 hrs ago | 4979 Views

PHOTO: ZANU PF demo against Chiwenga's ally

7 hrs ago | 7147 Views

UK using Zimbabwe govt officials to interrogate failed asylum seekers

8 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Biti still banned from addressing gatherings

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

Mugabes off to Far East again for annual holidays

8 hrs ago | 1930 Views

Chamisa in own ground-breaking event as Mnangagwa tit-for-tat continues

8 hrs ago | 3586 Views

Chamisa now wants dialogue with Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 6778 Views

Zanu-PF sweats over Mnangagwa's safety

10 hrs ago | 5788 Views

Kasukuwere trial postponed again

10 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Zanu-PF bigwigs queueing for fuel'

10 hrs ago | 4358 Views

Zimbabwe sits on $300 million worth of diamonds

10 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Doctors defy govt orders

10 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Zimra promises hard times for tax dodgers

10 hrs ago | 989 Views

Zimbabwe angles for G7 $1.3 billion bridge loan

10 hrs ago | 791 Views

Mnangagwa says Chamisa is daydreaming

11 hrs ago | 2598 Views

Fisherman drowns after hippo attack

11 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Temporary importation for visitors' vehicles

11 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Closing date for Form One pupils' online registration set

11 hrs ago | 806 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days