Mutumwa Mawere was a ZANU PF front?

A Zimbabwean activist Rutendo Matinyarare has accused business tycoon Mutumwa Mawere of being a beneficiary of ZANU PF's political patronage which saw him owning over 27 blue chip companies in Zimbabwe including Schweppes and FBC bank.In a statement on Monday Matinyarare said, "Can someone ask Mutumwa Mawere what was his relationship with Amai Chitepo was, Robert Mugabe and Emmerson Mnangagwa. Can you also ask how these people helped him acquire 27 companies including a bank in Zimbabwe and why he eventually lost most?"Mawere says that he was never given public funds by Zimbabwean government. Can someone ask him what was the Productive Sector Fund. And ask him why there is a R18million judgment against him in the South African courts."Matinyarare further claimed that Mawere has been lobbying him to join in the fight to reclaim the Shabani Mashaba Mines (SMM) which were taken from Mawere by the government in 2005 under the Reconstruction Act."Mawere is a colonial administrator hence despite how much he has lobbied me to carry his SMM battle, I refuse to serve a man with no scruple. A man who benefited from political patronage and lobbying via Vana Mnangagwa and his mother in law Mai Chitepo now speaks of rules and free market?"In response Mawere uploaded on social media transaction documents for the purchase of ShabanieIn a related incident, Celebrated Banker Nigel Chanakira recently took to Twitter to narrate how Mawere got him and Strive Masiyiwa arrested over false allegations."Arrests were made based on these same allegations and defence papers were not only filed for your reading but most importantly magistrates and judges ruled on the allegations. For peace, reconciliation and avoidance of the name of the Lord being blasphemed, settlements were made" Chanakira said.Mawere did not take the statements but accused Chanakira of using the name of the Lord in vain."What were the allegations and who were the parties? You invoke the Lord's name in a dispute with parties involved. You speak of blasphemy and settlements in the same vein. Why settle to placate the Lord if no facts and circumstances exist linking you to an injury of another party."Responded Chanakira, "Mawere you have no shame hanti? You have the audacity to ask those questions when you jolly well know that you instigated and caused our arrests and harassments. Shame on you and your lapdogs. I have no time to debate that history with you in social media with your jaundiced views."Mawere has recently revived his fight against the Reconstruction Act that was used to take over his mines by government. The Act is commonly known as the Mawere Law.