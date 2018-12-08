Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutumwa Mawere was a ZANU PF front?

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
A Zimbabwean activist Rutendo Matinyarare has accused business tycoon Mutumwa Mawere of being a beneficiary of ZANU PF's political patronage which saw him owning  over 27 blue chip companies in Zimbabwe including Schweppes and FBC bank.

In a statement on Monday Matinyarare said, "Can someone ask Mutumwa Mawere what was his relationship with Amai Chitepo was, Robert Mugabe and Emmerson Mnangagwa. Can you also ask how these people helped him acquire 27 companies including a bank in Zimbabwe and why he eventually lost most?

"Mawere says that he was never given public funds by Zimbabwean government. Can someone ask him what was the Productive Sector Fund. And ask him why there is a R18million judgment against him in the South African courts."

Matinyarare further claimed that Mawere has been lobbying him to join in the fight to reclaim the Shabani Mashaba Mines (SMM) which were taken from Mawere by the government in 2005 under the Reconstruction Act.

"Mawere is a colonial administrator hence despite how much he has lobbied me to carry his SMM  battle, I refuse to serve a man with no scruple. A man who benefited from political patronage and lobbying via Vana Mnangagwa and his mother in law Mai Chitepo now speaks of rules and free market?"

In response Mawere uploaded on social media transaction documents for the purchase of Shabanie


In a related incident, Celebrated Banker Nigel Chanakira recently took to Twitter to narrate how Mawere got him and Strive Masiyiwa arrested over false allegations.
"Arrests were made based on these same allegations and defence papers were not only filed for your reading but most importantly magistrates and judges ruled on the allegations. For peace, reconciliation and avoidance of the name of the Lord being blasphemed, settlements were made" Chanakira said.

Mawere did not take the statements but accused Chanakira of using the name of the Lord in vain.

"What were the allegations and who were the parties? You invoke the Lord's name in a dispute with parties involved. You speak of blasphemy and settlements in the same vein. Why settle to placate the Lord if no facts and circumstances exist linking you to an injury of another party."

Responded Chanakira, "Mawere you have no shame hanti? You have the audacity to ask those questions when you jolly well know that you instigated and caused our arrests and harassments. Shame on you and your lapdogs. I have no time to debate  that history with you in social media with your jaundiced views."

Mawere has recently revived his fight against the Reconstruction Act that was used to take over his mines by government. The Act is commonly known as the Mawere Law.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

National hero's son blasts Western Union

19 secs ago | 0 Views

Zim Judiciary and the 'Rule of law' Doctrine

16 mins ago | 5 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo wins $25 million lawsuit againt ZPC

29 mins ago | 172 Views

Chamisa still in a state of denial

33 mins ago | 145 Views

'Slain' MDC councillor's family arrested

40 mins ago | 331 Views

Mugabe ally given up to Dec 31 to pay $110,000

2 hrs ago | 658 Views

CIOs stressing over Mnangagwa's safety

2 hrs ago | 1341 Views

The day MDC legislators were paid in own coin

2 hrs ago | 638 Views

Infrastructure, Education and Technology key for growth

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

MDC leader recognises Mnangagwa as President

2 hrs ago | 2023 Views

PHOTOS: Women donate grocery to Prophet Magaya

3 hrs ago | 1916 Views

We are our own enemies not politics

4 hrs ago | 894 Views

Yes to dialogue, no to GNU!

4 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Countrywide demos over school uniforms

5 hrs ago | 2741 Views

ZANU PF in $500 000 bribery storm?

5 hrs ago | 4525 Views

Zimbabweans must remain vigilant

5 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Government riot act to errant NGOs welcomed

5 hrs ago | 569 Views

SADC headache for Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 5943 Views

Chamisa desperate for talks

6 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Zambia deputy commissioner implicated in Biti abduction

6 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Presidential age limit: Zanu-PF province breaks ranks

6 hrs ago | 2344 Views

130 000 cars face deregistration

6 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Zanu-PF brings Garden of Eden, fear to Esigodini

6 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Munyeza, a discredited Chamisa will never make illegitimate ED legitimate - stay to your branch

6 hrs ago | 1121 Views

United States supports preservation of Ndebele art and culture

6 hrs ago | 391 Views

Underestimated Way to Success

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

'Zanu PF will rule!' says illegitimate ED - UDI echo, stakes are much higher

6 hrs ago | 577 Views

War Veterans now Hated like Armed Robbers in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chamisa opens up on GNU talks with Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1976 Views

Arrest the Passengers as well!

6 hrs ago | 1840 Views

WATCH: Linda Masarira drunk... causes violence in a bar

7 hrs ago | 4948 Views

PHOTO: ZANU PF demo against Chiwenga's ally

7 hrs ago | 7070 Views

UK using Zimbabwe govt officials to interrogate failed asylum seekers

7 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Biti still banned from addressing gatherings

7 hrs ago | 591 Views

Mugabes off to Far East again for annual holidays

8 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Chamisa in own ground-breaking event as Mnangagwa tit-for-tat continues

8 hrs ago | 3567 Views

Chamisa now wants dialogue with Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 6756 Views

Zanu-PF sweats over Mnangagwa's safety

9 hrs ago | 5768 Views

Kasukuwere trial postponed again

9 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Zanu-PF bigwigs queueing for fuel'

9 hrs ago | 4335 Views

Zimbabwe sits on $300 million worth of diamonds

9 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Doctors defy govt orders

9 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Zimra promises hard times for tax dodgers

9 hrs ago | 988 Views

Zimbabwe angles for G7 $1.3 billion bridge loan

9 hrs ago | 789 Views

Mnangagwa says Chamisa is daydreaming

11 hrs ago | 2596 Views

Fisherman drowns after hippo attack

11 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Temporary importation for visitors' vehicles

11 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Closing date for Form One pupils' online registration set

11 hrs ago | 805 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days