PHOTOS: Women donate grocery to Prophet Magaya
3 hrs ago | Views
Women members of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries under the banner of Woman Of Valour [WOV] team from Bulawayo on Wednesday donated Christmas groceries to Prophet Walter Magaya, Mrs Magaya and Gogo Magaya during a Wednesday evening service in Harare.
See pictures below:
The grocery included cooking, sugar, soap among other stuff.
Source - Byo24News