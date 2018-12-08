MDC leader recognises Mnangagwa as President

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC Deputy Treasurer General Charlton on Thursday shocked social media users when he referred to President Emmerson Mnangagwa as 'President' for the first since elections.MDC leadership is on record vowing never to recognise Mnangagwa as the legitimate President."How a whole President Emmerson Mnangagwa confuses Political Dialogue and a GNU is shocking. Zimbabwe needs Dialogue on Political, Constitutional and economic reforms." Hwende said responding to a statement by Mnangagwa on Wednesday that ZANU PF is not going into a Government of National Unity with any party.When pressured by tweeter user, Hwende backtracked and said, "He is a disputed President after stealing an election."Recently Presidential Spokesman George Charamba revealed that President Mnangagwa is ready to talk to Chamisa, "But a key pre-condition is that there must be a recognition of ED as the winner of the 2018 elections … there are no two ways about that," he said emphatically.