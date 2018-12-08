'Slain' MDC councillor's family arrested

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The family of the late MDC Bulawayo Ward 28 Councillor Hapson Ncube has been arrested over allegations of accusing former Councillor Collet Ndlovu as being the one behind the death of their son.A source close to the development revealed to that the arrest was effected on Thursday."Former ward councillor Collet Ndlovu reported the late Happy's mother and his two siblings for bringing a corpse to his business compound and accusing him of killing their son." Said the source."As you are aware that on Wednesday during the funeral procession mourners were singing anti-Collet songs and claiming that he bewitched Happy. Throughout the funeral speeches that were made suggested that Collet killed Happy. This did not go down with him and he reported the matter to the police. As I speak to you now, the mother and the two siblings are have been arrested under the Witchcraft suppression Act."On Thursday state media reported that MDC suporters sang songs at the business premises in Cowdray Park suggesting that Happy, who died on Sunday was killed through witchcraft.They passed through the business premises enroute Bulawayo Amphitheatre where a service was held before burial at Lady Stanley Cemetery.The crowd chanted slogans denigrating Mr Ndlovu, saying "Phansi ngo Collet, phansi (down with Collet)" before breaking into song, "Ndiwe wakauraya pahukama, hazvina mhosva pahukama."The late Ncube was in 2013 incarcerated for 14 months for actively participating in MDC structures after quitting the army 2006. His resignation had been rejected on the grounds that no army member should leave.Ncube was arrested on January 3 2013 and court-martialled on March 12 on charges of desertion and active participation in opposition politics.The late activist was jailed under "D Class", which is a category for dangerous criminals.He did time in several prisons from Khami Maximum Prison, Masvingo, Hurungwe, Karoi and Beitbridge Prison.