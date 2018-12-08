Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Chivayo wins $25 million lawsuit againt ZPC

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Maverick businessman Wickneil Chivayo's Intratrek  Zimbabwe has won its lawsuit against Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC)  for breach of contract, with the High Court declaring their contract signed between the parties for the Gwanda solar project valid.

ZPC to  was ordered to engage Intratrek and discuss progress on the Gwanda solar project in the next 60 days or alternatively pay $25 million damages to Intratrek.

More to follow…



Source - Byo24News

