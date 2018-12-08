Latest News Editor's Choice


National hero's son blasts Western Union

by Mandla Ndlovu
Siphosami Malunga, son to the late struggle stalwart Sydney Malunga has called upon Zimbabweans to name and shame Western Union over its opaque dealings when it comes to delivering money sent to Zimbabweans by relatives outside the country.

Said Malunga, "It's the festive season and people in the diaspora are frantically working to either get to Zimbabwe or send money or groceries for the holidays. Whatever you decide to do, DO NOT send money by Western Union.

"They will not deliver the money. I sent money to a family member on Saturday and it was supposed to take 10 minutes. It's now Thursday afternoon and Western Union has been giving one excuse after another."

Malunga advised Zimbabweans in diaspora that it is not safe to send their United States Dollars back to Zimbabwe.

"The point is simply, it's not safe to send or have your US dollars in Zimbabwe. We must name and shame Western Union. This money is for crucial medicines or medical costs and not remitting as promised is despicable and criminal."

Western Union was recently accused of allowing upwards of a billion dollars in fraudulent money transfers. Western union is alleged to have conveniently turned a blind eye to millions of these fraudulent transfers, all the while skimming their service fees off the top.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days