News / National
Kombi accident kills one, several injured
8 hrs ago | Views
ONE person died while several others were injured when the left rear tyre of a city-bound commuter omnibus came off leading to the vehicle overturning in Msasa along the Harare-Mutare highway this afternoon.
The accident happened at a black spot popularly known as "Eleven Months".
Police could not immediately comment as Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were still to receive the report.
More to follow.....
The accident happened at a black spot popularly known as "Eleven Months".
More to follow.....
Source - the herald