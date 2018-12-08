Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo ahead of the official opening of the 17th Zanu-PF Annual National People's Conference tomorrow in Esigodini.The President who is also the first secretary of Zanu-PF arrived at the Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo International Airport late afternoon accompanied by the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.He was welcomed by Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Judith Ncube, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Matabeleland South Abednico Ncube and service chiefs.Mnangagwa is expected to deliver a keynote address to over 5 000 Zanu-PF party delegates.The conference is running under the theme, "Zimbabwe is Open for Business: Peace, Unity towards an Upper Middle Income Economy by 2030".