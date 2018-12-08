Man found dead with private parts missing

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man in his early 40s was found dead in Glen Norah A suburb in Harare in the early hours of this Thursday with his private parts missing.The body of the man, was found lying along Bindura road in Glen Norah A, approximately 200 meters away from his house, with all his particulars, including wallet and cellphone on him.When the ZBC News crew arrived at the scene the Zimbabwe Republic Police were already in the process of carrying the body to Harare Hospital Mortuary.Contacted for comment, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying investigations are already underway.It is suspected that the man could have been murdered elsewhere and his body later dumped along the road.Of late, there has been an increase in the number of murder cases.