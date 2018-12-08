'Tsvangirai was weak' says MDC leader

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC Deputy Treasurer General Charlton Hwende has sensationally claimed that the late veteran politician Morgan Tsvangirai was a weak negotiator who failed to negotiate a better deal for the then MDC-T in the Government of National Unity.Said Hwende, "When the late President agreed on the GNU deal in Pretoria it was during midnight after the South Africans had whisked him away to their State House excluding Tendai Biti whom they disliked because he was a hardliner. If that meeting had involved Biti we would have had a better deal."When Hwende was pressured on what he meant by saying Biti was a hardliner comparing him to Tsvangirai he deleted the post.Hwende on Thursday torched the eye of a storm when he recognised Emmerson Mnangagwa as President Mnangagwa in a tweet. He later backtracked and said he is a disputed President.