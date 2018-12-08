News / National

by Ndou Paul

Dr Ibbo Mandaza, SAPES director says there will not be peace in Zimbabwe as long as the military remains in charge.Mandaza alleges that the much awaited for Kgalema Motlanthe led Commission of Inquiry report on the August 1 Shootings is circulating to certain members of the society.He also claims that the report is quite devastating to the ruling party ZANU PF.Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said the Terms of reference for the Commission were quite restrictive.ZLHR lamented lack of accountability by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. It said, "Their (Military) stance has been to deny responsibility even when evidence is available."