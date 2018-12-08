Latest News Editor's Choice


VACANCY: ZANU PF recruits teachers

by Mandla Ndlovu
6 hrs ago | Views
The ruling ZANU PF party is recruiting suitable and qualified War Veterans to be part of its permanent teaching and administrative staff at the Chitepo school of ideology next year. Suitable war veterans should have either a teaching or training officer in the security sector, governmental organisations or parastatal.

A qualification in economics, Political Science, Business Studies, Leadership management, History and International relations is appropriate. Members of the Youth league are most welcome for the purpose of continuity and rejuvenation of the school.
Source - Byo24News

