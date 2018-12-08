VACANCY: ZANU PF recruits teachers

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The ruling ZANU PF party is recruiting suitable and qualified War Veterans to be part of its permanent teaching and administrative staff at the Chitepo school of ideology next year. Suitable war veterans should have either a teaching or training officer in the security sector, governmental organisations or parastatal.A qualification in economics, Political Science, Business Studies, Leadership management, History and International relations is appropriate. Members of the Youth league are most welcome for the purpose of continuity and rejuvenation of the school.See Full advert below: