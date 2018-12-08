Buyanga wants Zimbabwe in United Nations Security Council

News / National

by Staff reporter

BUSINESSMAN Frank Buyanga has written to United Nations Secretary-General Mr Antonio Guterres asking him to consider Zimbabwe for a seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member, saying the peace and stability the country has enjoyed over the years deserves such recognition.The letter, seen by The Herald, was written on Wednesday."The selection of South Africa, Belgium, the Dominican Republic, Germany and Indonesia by the UN General Assembly to serve as non-permanent members of the Security Council has been welcomed by, but it got us thinking as well," wrote Mr Buyanga."Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, Africans need your support on many issues, including being able to voice their views on matters of security, those deliberated by the Security Council," he said."The African Union is leaving the selection of who will represent Africa on the UN Security Council to be determined by foreigners. This, Mr Guterres, opens a gap for manipulation and only the 'big' countries will forever be selected to sit on this powerful council."He referred Mr Guterres to the Ezulwini Consensus adopted by African Union Foreign Ministers, which speaks to UN reforms and underlines the need for Africa to be fully represented in all decision-making organs of the UN particularly the Security Council – the principal decision-making body of the UN on matters of global peace and security."Sir, the UNSC is now more important than ever to Africa, particularly concerning matters of intervention in conflicts occurring within the region. With this importance there lies the undemocratic selection of African representatives who seat in this council, 'smaller countries' are left out. Secretary-General, it is from this background that we the people of Zimbabwe think it is time our country be given a chance to be part of the UNSC," said Mr Buyanga.He said the fact that Zimbabwe was one of the most secure States in Africa which had never had any major disturbances, positioned her well for a seat in the UNSC."There is no threat to peace and security in Zimbabwe. Secretary-General, with your help and guidance we hope and trust that Zimbabwe will get the recognition it deserves. We recommend that you support our recommendation that 'smaller' African countries be given an opportunity to have a seat on the UNSC. Secretary-General, this recommendation must not only hold ground but also thoroughly be debated at the next UN General Assembly," wrote Mr Buyanga.He said it was over a year since former President, Mr Robert Mugabe, resigned and Zimbabweans deserved another chance and there was no better way to afford them than for the UN to support the recommendation to have the southern African country in the UNSC.