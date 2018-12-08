Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Patient steals from nurse

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A DARING illegal diamond miner who did the unthinkable by stealing a cell phone worth $800 from a nurse who had treated his injured leg has been convicted of theft on his own plea of guilty.

Thomas Chigora (22), of Farikai Village under Chief Marange, was convicted on his own plea of guilty when he appeared before Mutare magistrate Ms Perseverance Makala, last Thursday.

He was remanded to today (Friday) for sentencing.

Miss Perseverance Musukuto prosecuted.

Allegations were that on November 27, 2018, Chigora was at ZCDC Clinic in Chiadzwa for wound treatment on his left leg.

Sakile Ndlovu attended to him.

After attending to Chigora, Ndlovu went outside to call a security guard to help chuck him out after he had been unmasked as an illegal diamond miner at the mine.

While Ndlovu was outside, Chigora took a Samsung cellphone and sneaked out of the room.

Chigora handed the phone to Admire Gomba and told him that the mobile gadget was his.

He promised to collect it after being cleared by the security guards that had arrested him for alleged illegal diamond mining activities at the mine.

When Ndlovu failed to locate her phone, she alerted the security guards and a search was conducted.

The phone was then found in the possession of Gomba.

Gomba told the guards that the cell phone belonged to Chigora.

The value of the stolen phone was $800 and it was recovered.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - manicapost

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Motlanthe Commission report to be made public next week

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Dzamara and Linda Masarira clash

36 mins ago | 464 Views

Mphoko's son to spend Christmas in jail

58 mins ago | 554 Views

WATCH: Live ZANU PF Conference

1 hr ago | 362 Views

Temba Mliswa attends ZANU PF Conference

1 hr ago | 940 Views

Lest we forget, soccer legends told

1 hr ago | 256 Views

ZANU PF conference, a necessary event

1 hr ago | 307 Views

PHOTOS: Choppies workers demonstrate

2 hrs ago | 1097 Views

MDC tripping itself

2 hrs ago | 572 Views

Behind the walls of MDC-ZANU PF negotiations

2 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Wise is he who looks ahead

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

'Behold the new!' empty MDC A slogan - as it too failed to demand verified voters' roll

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

A community-based initiative in Nketa 9, Bulawayo highlights International Human Rights Month

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

China printing new Zimbabwe currency in exchange for oil and diamonds

3 hrs ago | 8198 Views

'Zimbabwe politicians are notoriously corrupt' confessed Obert Gutu - for once, he said the whole truth

3 hrs ago | 948 Views

EFF declares war on MDC Alliance

4 hrs ago | 3389 Views

Moment of truth for Phillip Chiyangwa

4 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Mnangagwa's diplomatic offensive off the rails

4 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Zinara seeks $250m for project

4 hrs ago | 599 Views

Chiyangwa blow, as audit report exposes him

5 hrs ago | 1990 Views

WorldRemit partners BancABC

5 hrs ago | 342 Views

Oil baron targeted as Zanu-PF meets

5 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Kenyan judge brokers Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

5 hrs ago | 2780 Views

Meikles mulls hotels sale

5 hrs ago | 685 Views

Choppies insists Mphoko not majority shareholder

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa tackles economy at Indaba

5 hrs ago | 418 Views

Let the games begin - it's now jecha for jecha!

5 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Book on preservation of Ndebele art, architecture launched

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa top aide demands R5m bribe

5 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Zanu-PF wary of demos as indaba starts

5 hrs ago | 688 Views

Doctors take to the streets

5 hrs ago | 834 Views

Storm over Biti case High Court referral

5 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Armed robbers attack farmhouse, steal $25 000

5 hrs ago | 848 Views

Minister in passports reality shock

5 hrs ago | 1437 Views

VID raids fuel queues

5 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Mnangagnwa officially opens Zanu-PF 'talk shop'

5 hrs ago | 568 Views

Zimbabwean diasporans told to feel free to come home

5 hrs ago | 277 Views

Govt partially fulfils doctors' demands

5 hrs ago | 503 Views

Chamisa guns for Mudzuri

5 hrs ago | 814 Views

Dialogue can save Zimbabwe, says Majongwe

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

BCC turns down panties display demonstration

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

SA borders brace for festive season rush

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Woman's maintenance claim thrown out

5 hrs ago | 460 Views

Suicide man announces imminent death

5 hrs ago | 599 Views

Police probe Nkulumane carjack and robbery

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mphoko's son trial postponed

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Zifa machinations' - Gift Banda arrested for 'corruption'

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Wicknell Chivayo 'overpaid' in $5million Gwanda project

5 hrs ago | 320 Views

Banking sector posts 77% profit jump

5 hrs ago | 96 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days