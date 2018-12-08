Patient steals from nurse

News / National

by Staff reporter

A DARING illegal diamond miner who did the unthinkable by stealing a cell phone worth $800 from a nurse who had treated his injured leg has been convicted of theft on his own plea of guilty.Thomas Chigora (22), of Farikai Village under Chief Marange, was convicted on his own plea of guilty when he appeared before Mutare magistrate Ms Perseverance Makala, last Thursday.He was remanded to today (Friday) for sentencing.Miss Perseverance Musukuto prosecuted.Allegations were that on November 27, 2018, Chigora was at ZCDC Clinic in Chiadzwa for wound treatment on his left leg.Sakile Ndlovu attended to him.After attending to Chigora, Ndlovu went outside to call a security guard to help chuck him out after he had been unmasked as an illegal diamond miner at the mine.While Ndlovu was outside, Chigora took a Samsung cellphone and sneaked out of the room.Chigora handed the phone to Admire Gomba and told him that the mobile gadget was his.He promised to collect it after being cleared by the security guards that had arrested him for alleged illegal diamond mining activities at the mine.When Ndlovu failed to locate her phone, she alerted the security guards and a search was conducted.The phone was then found in the possession of Gomba.Gomba told the guards that the cell phone belonged to Chigora.The value of the stolen phone was $800 and it was recovered.