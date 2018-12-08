Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Wicknell Chivayo 'overpaid' in $5million Gwanda project

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE Minister of Energy and Power Development, Dr Joram Gumbo, has said Intratek Zimbabwe Private Limited, a company owned by flamboyant Harare businessman, Mr Wicknell Chivayo, which was paid $5 million for the Gwanda Solar project, may have been overpaid.

Speaking in an interview during a visit to the site yesterday, Dr Gumbo said his Ministry was going to submit a proposal to Government on how best the project could be implemented.

Intratek Zimbabwe Private Limited was awarded the tender in 2015 and paid $5 million by the Zimbabwe Power Company to build the 100 megawatt Gwanda solar power plant. After receiving the money without a bank guarantee, no meaningful development has taken place at the site.

"I'm here at the Gwanda solar project site on a familiarisation tour. There has been a lot of talk surrounding this project which was awarded to Intratek with a total amount of $5 million being paid to the company for pre-commencement works.

"I need to have a clear understanding of what really transpired as I understand that the matter is now before the courts. My interest is for the project to take off because one way or the other Government has to make a decision for the project to take off. I have requested a detailed report on the project from the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC). After receiving the report I will sit down with my team and come up with recommendations which we will submit to Government on the way forward," Dr Gumbo said.

He expressed disappointment as no work has been done at the site of the project despite the $5 million payment that was made to Intratek.

Dr Gumbo said the solar project was a crucial initiative that would not only benefit the Matabeleland region but other areas as well.

He said the project had been divided into three phases and the first one was supposed to have been completed by now.

Dr Gumbo said the work that had been reportedly done at the site so far such as clearing of the land was sub standard.

"I'm told that $5 million was paid for preliminary works but I'm questioning whether it (Intratek) wasn't overpaid. I say so because there is a similar project in Mutoko where $2,4 million was spent on a solar project and it's already producing power. It also has proper infrastructure compared to this bush which hasn't been properly cleared.

"This is a big project that is supposed to produce 100 megawatts. People have been waiting for this project since 2015 as it one of the biggest projects we will have in Matabeleland region. We will evaluate the project and the required time frames and come up with a plan. We want to see this project taking off," he said.

A ZPC official on the ground who preferred anonymity said some of the works which should have been completed during the precommencement stage comprised clearing of 200 hectares of land, fencing, construction of three temporary structures, drilling of a borehole, establishment of a quarry, tarring of 2,4 kilometres of road and a water and sewer system.

He said so far half of the site had been fenced, 70 hectares of the land had been cleared and two temporary structures built.

260 hectares of land was aside for the project.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - theherald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Motlanthe Commission report to be made public next week

4 mins ago | 10 Views

Dzamara and Linda Masarira clash

37 mins ago | 467 Views

Mphoko's son to spend Christmas in jail

59 mins ago | 556 Views

WATCH: Live ZANU PF Conference

1 hr ago | 363 Views

Temba Mliswa attends ZANU PF Conference

1 hr ago | 942 Views

Lest we forget, soccer legends told

1 hr ago | 257 Views

ZANU PF conference, a necessary event

1 hr ago | 308 Views

PHOTOS: Choppies workers demonstrate

2 hrs ago | 1098 Views

MDC tripping itself

2 hrs ago | 573 Views

Behind the walls of MDC-ZANU PF negotiations

2 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Wise is he who looks ahead

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

'Behold the new!' empty MDC A slogan - as it too failed to demand verified voters' roll

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

A community-based initiative in Nketa 9, Bulawayo highlights International Human Rights Month

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

China printing new Zimbabwe currency in exchange for oil and diamonds

3 hrs ago | 8213 Views

'Zimbabwe politicians are notoriously corrupt' confessed Obert Gutu - for once, he said the whole truth

3 hrs ago | 949 Views

EFF declares war on MDC Alliance

4 hrs ago | 3390 Views

Moment of truth for Phillip Chiyangwa

4 hrs ago | 1880 Views

Mnangagwa's diplomatic offensive off the rails

4 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Zinara seeks $250m for project

4 hrs ago | 599 Views

Chiyangwa blow, as audit report exposes him

5 hrs ago | 1990 Views

WorldRemit partners BancABC

5 hrs ago | 342 Views

Oil baron targeted as Zanu-PF meets

5 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Kenyan judge brokers Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

5 hrs ago | 2783 Views

Meikles mulls hotels sale

5 hrs ago | 685 Views

Choppies insists Mphoko not majority shareholder

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa tackles economy at Indaba

5 hrs ago | 419 Views

Let the games begin - it's now jecha for jecha!

5 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Book on preservation of Ndebele art, architecture launched

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa top aide demands R5m bribe

5 hrs ago | 1832 Views

Zanu-PF wary of demos as indaba starts

5 hrs ago | 688 Views

Doctors take to the streets

5 hrs ago | 834 Views

Storm over Biti case High Court referral

5 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Armed robbers attack farmhouse, steal $25 000

5 hrs ago | 848 Views

Minister in passports reality shock

5 hrs ago | 1437 Views

VID raids fuel queues

5 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Mnangagnwa officially opens Zanu-PF 'talk shop'

5 hrs ago | 568 Views

Zimbabwean diasporans told to feel free to come home

5 hrs ago | 277 Views

Govt partially fulfils doctors' demands

5 hrs ago | 503 Views

Chamisa guns for Mudzuri

5 hrs ago | 814 Views

Dialogue can save Zimbabwe, says Majongwe

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

BCC turns down panties display demonstration

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

SA borders brace for festive season rush

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Woman's maintenance claim thrown out

5 hrs ago | 460 Views

Suicide man announces imminent death

5 hrs ago | 599 Views

Police probe Nkulumane carjack and robbery

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mphoko's son trial postponed

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Zifa machinations' - Gift Banda arrested for 'corruption'

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Banking sector posts 77% profit jump

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Patient steals from nurse

5 hrs ago | 277 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days