Suicide man announces imminent death

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A TORMENTED man from Mbonqane on the outskirts of Bulawayo died after he allegedly drank poison and approached his father to tell him about his imminent death.

Mxolisi Nyoni (34) of Island Farm in Mbonqane near Khami Prison complex is said to have walked to his 70 year old father's house at the same farm to notify him that he had gulped down poison.

Bulawayo police spokesperson, Chief Insp Simango, on Wednesday confirmed Nyoni's death saying it occurred on Monday.

"We've received a sudden death [report] where a 34 year old man allegedly committed suicide by drinking poison. The deceased is said to have approached his father telling him that he was ending his life. It is alleged that he told his father that he was tired of being tormented by several people. The deceased is said to have told his father that he had drank some poison which was going to kill him in no time," said Chief Insp Simango.

She said before his death, Nyoni is said to have told his father that his estranged wife should return his children to his family.
Chief Insp Simango said Nyoni had four children with his estranged wife.

She said police were told that while the old man was still trying to grasp what his son was saying; Nyoni fell unconscious and died on the spot.

Chief Insp Simango urged members of the public who might be having problems to seek counselling services.

"What is clear is that the deceased was having problems, but that did not mean he should have ended his life. We strongly appeal to those who might be having problems to engage elders, the church, counsellors or even the police who can help them in dealing with some of the issues that are affecting them.

By ending his life, he has needlessly left his children fatherless yet social engagement could have dealt with some of the problems," said Chief Insp Simango.

Nyoni's relatives were yesterday not reachable for comment.



Source - chronicle

