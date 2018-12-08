Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman's maintenance claim thrown out

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A BULAWAYO magistrate has dismissed a woman's claim for maintenance after her estranged husband said he is playing his role as a father to their minor child.

Ms Vonai Waguta was claiming $210 as child upkeep for the couple's one year old child from Mr Jabulani Mawarire but she did not say why she was claiming the money.

The magistrate Ms Ulukile Mlea asked Mr Mawarire how much he was offering for his child.Mr Mawarire said he could not offer anything as he was providing everything for his child.

"I admit that we separated with Ms Waguta but I buy formula for the child, I pay her rentals, I'm doing everything for her and the baby. I don't know why she has brought me here," said Mr Mawarire on Wednesday.

When Ms Waguta was asked by the magistrate to respond to what her estranged husband had said, she said he was providing for child.

"I admit he is doing everything that he mentioned but l still need money for child upkeep," she said.

Ms Mlea dismissed Ms Waguta's claim for child upkeep saying her estranged husband is taking care of the baby.

"Mr Mawarire has not neglected his duties to provide for the minor child as confirmed by Ms Waguta, therefore application for maintenance is dismissed," said the magistrate.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Motlanthe Commission report to be made public next week

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Dzamara and Linda Masarira clash

35 mins ago | 454 Views

Mphoko's son to spend Christmas in jail

57 mins ago | 539 Views

WATCH: Live ZANU PF Conference

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Temba Mliswa attends ZANU PF Conference

1 hr ago | 928 Views

Lest we forget, soccer legends told

1 hr ago | 255 Views

ZANU PF conference, a necessary event

1 hr ago | 304 Views

PHOTOS: Choppies workers demonstrate

2 hrs ago | 1084 Views

MDC tripping itself

2 hrs ago | 572 Views

Behind the walls of MDC-ZANU PF negotiations

2 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Wise is he who looks ahead

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

'Behold the new!' empty MDC A slogan - as it too failed to demand verified voters' roll

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

A community-based initiative in Nketa 9, Bulawayo highlights International Human Rights Month

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

China printing new Zimbabwe currency in exchange for oil and diamonds

3 hrs ago | 8149 Views

'Zimbabwe politicians are notoriously corrupt' confessed Obert Gutu - for once, he said the whole truth

3 hrs ago | 946 Views

EFF declares war on MDC Alliance

4 hrs ago | 3377 Views

Moment of truth for Phillip Chiyangwa

4 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Mnangagwa's diplomatic offensive off the rails

4 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Zinara seeks $250m for project

4 hrs ago | 598 Views

Chiyangwa blow, as audit report exposes him

5 hrs ago | 1985 Views

WorldRemit partners BancABC

5 hrs ago | 342 Views

Oil baron targeted as Zanu-PF meets

5 hrs ago | 1986 Views

Kenyan judge brokers Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

5 hrs ago | 2772 Views

Meikles mulls hotels sale

5 hrs ago | 685 Views

Choppies insists Mphoko not majority shareholder

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa tackles economy at Indaba

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Let the games begin - it's now jecha for jecha!

5 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Book on preservation of Ndebele art, architecture launched

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa top aide demands R5m bribe

5 hrs ago | 1826 Views

Zanu-PF wary of demos as indaba starts

5 hrs ago | 688 Views

Doctors take to the streets

5 hrs ago | 833 Views

Storm over Biti case High Court referral

5 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Armed robbers attack farmhouse, steal $25 000

5 hrs ago | 848 Views

Minister in passports reality shock

5 hrs ago | 1435 Views

VID raids fuel queues

5 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Mnangagnwa officially opens Zanu-PF 'talk shop'

5 hrs ago | 566 Views

Zimbabwean diasporans told to feel free to come home

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

Govt partially fulfils doctors' demands

5 hrs ago | 503 Views

Chamisa guns for Mudzuri

5 hrs ago | 813 Views

Dialogue can save Zimbabwe, says Majongwe

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

BCC turns down panties display demonstration

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

SA borders brace for festive season rush

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Suicide man announces imminent death

5 hrs ago | 598 Views

Police probe Nkulumane carjack and robbery

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mphoko's son trial postponed

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Zifa machinations' - Gift Banda arrested for 'corruption'

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Wicknell Chivayo 'overpaid' in $5million Gwanda project

5 hrs ago | 320 Views

Banking sector posts 77% profit jump

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Patient steals from nurse

5 hrs ago | 277 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days