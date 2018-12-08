Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC turns down panties display demonstration

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO councillors recently turned down an application by Musasa Project, a non-governmental organisation which provides support services to survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) to commemorate the 16 Days of Activism by displaying women's undergarments on the streets.

The 16 Days of Activism is an international campaign against GBV that is commemorated annually from November 25 to December 10.

The Musasa Project in its application to the BCC said displaying ladies' panties along Leopold Takawira Avenue, Herbert Chitepo Street and Lobengula Street was to demonstrate the magnitude of rape and GBV cases in the country.

"We are requesting to display women's laundry by lining underwear up along tall buildings in the street mentioned above in solidarity with the survivors of rape and sexual violence under the national theme on "Sexual Harassment in the Work place".

"Each underwear will be representing the girls and women survivors of rape," reads the letter to the BCC dated November 1 and signed by Netty Musanhu, the Musasa Project executive director.

At least 22 women are raped daily in Zimbabwe, according to official data based on cases reported to the police.
Musanhu, in the application, said the displayed undergarments would have been accompanied by messages against rape, GBV and to "encourage survivors to break the silence and seek help".

However, latest council minutes show that city fathers turned down the proposed display on grounds that it was "a taboo, violation of societal values and principles, and an invasion of cultural norms".

"It was, therefore, resolved that the request by Musasa Project for space at the Lobengula Street Mall to have women's laundry undergarments displayed as part of its commemorations of 16 days of activism against GBV from 20th November, 2018 to 10th December, 2018, be not acceded to as this was considered a taboo and would be against societal norms and principles in Bulawayo," council minutes read.

To make gender-based violence more visible, Musasa Project, in collaboration with the Netherlands Embassy, launched a campaign in Gweru, Masvingo, Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare to hang skirts on a laundry line in public.

Only Bulawayo refused permission for the display.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Dzamara and Linda Masarira clash

33 secs ago | 0 Views

Mphoko's son to spend Christmas in jail

23 mins ago | 243 Views

WATCH: Live ZANU PF Conference

28 mins ago | 155 Views

Temba Mliswa attends ZANU PF Conference

32 mins ago | 438 Views

Lest we forget, soccer legends told

41 mins ago | 150 Views

ZANU PF conference, a necessary event

49 mins ago | 217 Views

PHOTOS: Choppies workers demonstrate

1 hr ago | 735 Views

MDC tripping itself

1 hr ago | 451 Views

Behind the walls of MDC-ZANU PF negotiations

1 hr ago | 833 Views

Wise is he who looks ahead

1 hr ago | 218 Views

'Behold the new!' empty MDC A slogan - as it too failed to demand verified voters' roll

1 hr ago | 288 Views

A community-based initiative in Nketa 9, Bulawayo highlights International Human Rights Month

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

China printing new Zimbabwe currency in exchange for oil and diamonds

3 hrs ago | 6005 Views

'Zimbabwe politicians are notoriously corrupt' confessed Obert Gutu - for once, he said the whole truth

3 hrs ago | 851 Views

EFF declares war on MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 3013 Views

Moment of truth for Phillip Chiyangwa

4 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Mnangagwa's diplomatic offensive off the rails

4 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Zinara seeks $250m for project

4 hrs ago | 570 Views

Chiyangwa blow, as audit report exposes him

4 hrs ago | 1882 Views

WorldRemit partners BancABC

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Oil baron targeted as Zanu-PF meets

4 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Kenyan judge brokers Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

4 hrs ago | 2620 Views

Meikles mulls hotels sale

4 hrs ago | 647 Views

Choppies insists Mphoko not majority shareholder

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mnangagwa tackles economy at Indaba

4 hrs ago | 399 Views

Let the games begin - it's now jecha for jecha!

4 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Book on preservation of Ndebele art, architecture launched

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa top aide demands R5m bribe

4 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Zanu-PF wary of demos as indaba starts

4 hrs ago | 675 Views

Doctors take to the streets

4 hrs ago | 799 Views

Storm over Biti case High Court referral

4 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Armed robbers attack farmhouse, steal $25 000

5 hrs ago | 804 Views

Minister in passports reality shock

5 hrs ago | 1382 Views

VID raids fuel queues

5 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Mnangagnwa officially opens Zanu-PF 'talk shop'

5 hrs ago | 507 Views

Zimbabwean diasporans told to feel free to come home

5 hrs ago | 252 Views

Govt partially fulfils doctors' demands

5 hrs ago | 477 Views

Chamisa guns for Mudzuri

5 hrs ago | 764 Views

Dialogue can save Zimbabwe, says Majongwe

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

SA borders brace for festive season rush

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Woman's maintenance claim thrown out

5 hrs ago | 426 Views

Suicide man announces imminent death

5 hrs ago | 561 Views

Police probe Nkulumane carjack and robbery

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mphoko's son trial postponed

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

'Zifa machinations' - Gift Banda arrested for 'corruption'

5 hrs ago | 335 Views

Wicknell Chivayo 'overpaid' in $5million Gwanda project

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Banking sector posts 77% profit jump

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Patient steals from nurse

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zanu-PF urged to focus on fixing economic challenges

5 hrs ago | 82 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days