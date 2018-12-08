Latest News Editor's Choice


Dialogue can save Zimbabwe, says Majongwe

by Staff reporter
Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary-general Raymond Majongwe has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to stop political grandstanding and prioritise addressing the deteriorating socio-economic situation in the country through dialogue with key stakeholders.

Speaking during AMH Conversations on the topic: Election Promises – Is Zanu-PF delivering? Majongwe said the real enemy was the socio-economic conditions that citizens are facing rather than placing blame on individuals and institutions.

He underscored the need for dialogue between key stakeholders, pleading with political antagonists Zanu-PF and MDC to stop placing demands for talks to take place.

"This country needs a new start, but it can only come through positive engagement of all of us as equal partners, then we will surely liberate ourselves," Majongwe said.

"Another most important aspect is, let us put our health first, education, national housing, job creation and economy and political power and authority and everything else later. Let us get back to basics on how we can take this nation forward."

He said the economic hardships being experienced in the country have the potential to breed revolts.

"It is only a matter of time before things get haywire, and I think this country deserves better. We are a peace-loving nation. But slowly, I do not see it remaining as such. We have people that are bitter out there over the August 1 killings, Gukurahundi and unemployment," he added.

#ThisFlag Movement leader Evan Mawarire said citizens have suffered for a long time as a result of Zanu-PF's poor policies.
"What we know as citizens is that things have not worked out for sometime now under Zanu-PF. Whether it is (former President Robert) Mugabe or Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF is incapable of getting the country where it deserves to be," Mawarire said

"They ask for help from China, but have never asked for help from citizens. Finance minister Mthuli Ncube first engaged with foreigners before talking to Zimbabweans about what needs to be done in this economy."

Source - newsday

