Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Minister in passports reality shock

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
MIDLANDS Provincial Affairs minister, Larry Mavima on Tuesday came face-to-face with the struggles faced by ordinary citizens who spend days at the Registrar-General's offices in a bid to acquire travel documents.

Mavima made an impromptu visit to the RG's offices in Gweru after noticing the crowds that spend the day at the building, while others sleep in the open at the complex.

The RG's offices are housed in the same building as the minister's office.

"I was very disappointed with what I saw. Some villagers from far areas like Mberengwa, Gokwe and Lower Gweru actually told me that they sleep outside the offices for days without getting their travel documents," Mavima said after the visit.

"They complained that the pace at which the queues move is slow and sometimes time lapses with no one being served."

He urged officials at the offices to change their attitude.

"In this new dispensation, we do not allow such things to happen because we want our people to be served timeously when they seek services at public institutions. It is, therefore, my call that things must change at the Registrar's Offices," he said.
People who spoke to Southern Eye said they are forced to sleep outside the building because they cannot afford to travel back and forth from their villages.

"It's very expensive for me to travel from Mataga in Mberengwa as I try to process my passport. If I fail to get the service, I am forced to sleep outside here and bear the brunt of the bad weather and other risks," Nomore Gatuza said.

Others said efforts to get emergency travel documents failed as the passports usually come out late.

"I have my young brother who wanted to travel for a funeral in South Africa and applied for an emergency passport. He was only issued with the document after his in-law had already been buried. It's very frustrating," another villager who was queuing for his own travel document, said.

Abiot Maronge, the Midlands provincial administrator was not available for comment.

However, officials at the offices who spoke on condition of anonymity said the process at the passport offices was now being done online and so sometimes there are technical glitches which slowed things down.

Registrar-General Clemence Masango recently told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs that his department had a backlog of 170 000 passports, which had accumulated since May, and requires foreign currency to import consumables and ink for the documents.

He said 700 applications are processed daily, but forex shortages meant applicants now have to wait for six months to get the travel document.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Motlanthe Commission report to be made public next week

46 secs ago | 0 Views

Dzamara and Linda Masarira clash

33 mins ago | 419 Views

Mphoko's son to spend Christmas in jail

55 mins ago | 518 Views

WATCH: Live ZANU PF Conference

1 hr ago | 344 Views

Temba Mliswa attends ZANU PF Conference

1 hr ago | 893 Views

Lest we forget, soccer legends told

1 hr ago | 251 Views

ZANU PF conference, a necessary event

1 hr ago | 298 Views

PHOTOS: Choppies workers demonstrate

2 hrs ago | 1052 Views

MDC tripping itself

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

Behind the walls of MDC-ZANU PF negotiations

2 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Wise is he who looks ahead

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

'Behold the new!' empty MDC A slogan - as it too failed to demand verified voters' roll

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

A community-based initiative in Nketa 9, Bulawayo highlights International Human Rights Month

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

China printing new Zimbabwe currency in exchange for oil and diamonds

3 hrs ago | 8031 Views

'Zimbabwe politicians are notoriously corrupt' confessed Obert Gutu - for once, he said the whole truth

3 hrs ago | 941 Views

EFF declares war on MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 3360 Views

Moment of truth for Phillip Chiyangwa

4 hrs ago | 1858 Views

Mnangagwa's diplomatic offensive off the rails

4 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Zinara seeks $250m for project

4 hrs ago | 597 Views

Chiyangwa blow, as audit report exposes him

5 hrs ago | 1981 Views

WorldRemit partners BancABC

5 hrs ago | 342 Views

Oil baron targeted as Zanu-PF meets

5 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Kenyan judge brokers Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

5 hrs ago | 2767 Views

Meikles mulls hotels sale

5 hrs ago | 685 Views

Choppies insists Mphoko not majority shareholder

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa tackles economy at Indaba

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Let the games begin - it's now jecha for jecha!

5 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Book on preservation of Ndebele art, architecture launched

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa top aide demands R5m bribe

5 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Zanu-PF wary of demos as indaba starts

5 hrs ago | 687 Views

Doctors take to the streets

5 hrs ago | 831 Views

Storm over Biti case High Court referral

5 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Armed robbers attack farmhouse, steal $25 000

5 hrs ago | 846 Views

VID raids fuel queues

5 hrs ago | 1706 Views

Mnangagnwa officially opens Zanu-PF 'talk shop'

5 hrs ago | 564 Views

Zimbabwean diasporans told to feel free to come home

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Govt partially fulfils doctors' demands

5 hrs ago | 502 Views

Chamisa guns for Mudzuri

5 hrs ago | 807 Views

Dialogue can save Zimbabwe, says Majongwe

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

BCC turns down panties display demonstration

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

SA borders brace for festive season rush

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Woman's maintenance claim thrown out

5 hrs ago | 457 Views

Suicide man announces imminent death

5 hrs ago | 596 Views

Police probe Nkulumane carjack and robbery

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mphoko's son trial postponed

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Zifa machinations' - Gift Banda arrested for 'corruption'

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Wicknell Chivayo 'overpaid' in $5million Gwanda project

5 hrs ago | 319 Views

Banking sector posts 77% profit jump

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Patient steals from nurse

5 hrs ago | 276 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days