Armed robbers attack farmhouse, steal $25 000

POLICE in Marondera have launched a manhunt for suspected armed robbers who besieged Thursfield Farm, Bromley, owned by Cocker Peter, and got away with $25 000 in cash on Wednesday.Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident and urged people not to keep large amounts of money in their homes as it attracts robbers."I confirm a robbery case in Bromley in which a farmer lost cash amounting to US$25 000. The complainant had travelled to Mozambique, leaving his maids at the house, before thieves broke in using the backdoor, entered his bedroom and stole the cash. The matter is still under investigation, and we appeal to those with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to report to the nearest police," Mwanza said.Meanwhile, police said they were concerned over the increase in car thefts and burglaries in Mashonaland East province over the past two months.According to the police, between October and November, the province recorded five cases of car theft involving four Honda Fits and a lorry.Four of the stolen vehicles were recovered."The suspects used the same modus operandi in stealing the vehicles. They would attack a house, steal valuables and demand car keys before using the vehicles to ferry the loot," Mwanza said.Police is urging the public to reinforce security on their premises as well as installing vehicle tracking systems."The motorists should also not leave their vehicles idling at gates or any other public places."We also urge members of the public to install surveillance cameras, erect security walls, put burglar bars and floodlights. During this festive season, we urge the public to employ these measures as robbers will be on the prowl," he said.