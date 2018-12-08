Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Storm over Biti case High Court referral

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance deputy national chairperson Tendai Biti's lead lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa was this week left fuming after being given the run-around by judicial officers over the referral of the former Finance minister's case to the High Court.

Biti is on trial for allegedly prematurely announcing results of the July 30 elections. He is also said to have incited the post-election protests which resulted in the killing of six people in a military crackdown.

In a letter to the registrar of the High Court, a copy of which NewsDay has in its possession, Mtetwa accused the State of refusing to reveal the identity of the judge who is set to hear the case. Mtetwa also disclosed her anger at the "murky" nature of the referral that she said seems to have circumvented procedure.

"The writer attended at the criminal registry with a view to ascertaining whether the trial magistrate had already referred the record to the High Court and whether we can have a copy of the referral document as we remain unclear as to the legal basis of the referral.

"The registry staff went through its documents and advised that the record has not been recorded as received in the normal way that appeal reviews and other records are recorded," Mtetwa said.

She, however, indicated that the registrar had confirmed receipt of the record despite all documentation showing no such referral had been made.

"As our client might want to be heard on whatever it is that has been referred to the High Court, we then requested that we be provided with a copy of the letter. After making a call, the registrar advised that the judge seized with the matter was most likely in court.

"As the matter is now urgent, if a judge is already seized with the matter, we requested that we be advised of the identity of the judge so that we could directly make our request through the judge's clerk," Mtetwa said in the letter.

However, the registrar refused to reveal the judge's identity.

"The registrar advised that she was not at liberty to disclose the identity of the judge. The registrar, however, advised that the record had been referred for a review in terms of Section 26 of the High Court Act.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Dzamara and Linda Masarira clash

30 mins ago | 369 Views

Mphoko's son to spend Christmas in jail

53 mins ago | 486 Views

WATCH: Live ZANU PF Conference

58 mins ago | 325 Views

Temba Mliswa attends ZANU PF Conference

1 hr ago | 856 Views

Lest we forget, soccer legends told

1 hr ago | 244 Views

ZANU PF conference, a necessary event

1 hr ago | 292 Views

PHOTOS: Choppies workers demonstrate

2 hrs ago | 1025 Views

MDC tripping itself

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

Behind the walls of MDC-ZANU PF negotiations

2 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Wise is he who looks ahead

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

'Behold the new!' empty MDC A slogan - as it too failed to demand verified voters' roll

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

A community-based initiative in Nketa 9, Bulawayo highlights International Human Rights Month

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

China printing new Zimbabwe currency in exchange for oil and diamonds

3 hrs ago | 7846 Views

'Zimbabwe politicians are notoriously corrupt' confessed Obert Gutu - for once, he said the whole truth

3 hrs ago | 931 Views

EFF declares war on MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 3329 Views

Moment of truth for Phillip Chiyangwa

4 hrs ago | 1843 Views

Mnangagwa's diplomatic offensive off the rails

4 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Zinara seeks $250m for project

4 hrs ago | 595 Views

Chiyangwa blow, as audit report exposes him

4 hrs ago | 1971 Views

WorldRemit partners BancABC

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

Oil baron targeted as Zanu-PF meets

5 hrs ago | 1973 Views

Kenyan judge brokers Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

5 hrs ago | 2752 Views

Meikles mulls hotels sale

5 hrs ago | 682 Views

Choppies insists Mphoko not majority shareholder

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa tackles economy at Indaba

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Let the games begin - it's now jecha for jecha!

5 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Book on preservation of Ndebele art, architecture launched

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa top aide demands R5m bribe

5 hrs ago | 1813 Views

Zanu-PF wary of demos as indaba starts

5 hrs ago | 686 Views

Doctors take to the streets

5 hrs ago | 828 Views

Armed robbers attack farmhouse, steal $25 000

5 hrs ago | 839 Views

Minister in passports reality shock

5 hrs ago | 1426 Views

VID raids fuel queues

5 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Mnangagnwa officially opens Zanu-PF 'talk shop'

5 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zimbabwean diasporans told to feel free to come home

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Govt partially fulfils doctors' demands

5 hrs ago | 496 Views

Chamisa guns for Mudzuri

5 hrs ago | 801 Views

Dialogue can save Zimbabwe, says Majongwe

5 hrs ago | 319 Views

BCC turns down panties display demonstration

5 hrs ago | 383 Views

SA borders brace for festive season rush

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Woman's maintenance claim thrown out

5 hrs ago | 453 Views

Suicide man announces imminent death

5 hrs ago | 594 Views

Police probe Nkulumane carjack and robbery

5 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mphoko's son trial postponed

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

'Zifa machinations' - Gift Banda arrested for 'corruption'

5 hrs ago | 351 Views

Wicknell Chivayo 'overpaid' in $5million Gwanda project

5 hrs ago | 316 Views

Banking sector posts 77% profit jump

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Patient steals from nurse

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zanu-PF urged to focus on fixing economic challenges

5 hrs ago | 83 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days