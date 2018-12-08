Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF wary of demos as indaba starts

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF'S 17th national people's conference kicks off today in Esigodini, Matabeleland South province, with the party seeking to deal with indiscipline and intolerance amid reports that a section of disgruntled officials could protest against certain individuals seen as economic saboteurs.

In an interview yesterday, party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said although law enforcement agents will be in attendance to deal with such issues, they expected delegates to observe discipline.

There are reports that some elements could register their frustrations over the deteriorating economic conditions through a demonstration at the conference.

"It's the responsibility of the law enforcement agents to deal with such, but I have not heard about any planned demonstration," Khaya Moyo said.

"We expect delegates to maintain discipline, and if there are people who might try to cause chaos, then the law enforcement agents should take care of that," he said, adding that it is all systems go for the conference.

"We are set, today [yesterday] is travelling day, and we expect delegates to travel safely. Also, those in charge of their travelling must travel safely and avoid accidents. We expect that by evening [yesterday] all delegates will be here."

The conference, which began with a politburo and central committee meetings in Harare, is expected to discuss the economy and other related issues.

"When we say Zimbabwe is one for business in peace and unity towards a middle income economy by 2030, obviously we will be concentrating on the economy, and the quicker it picks up, naturally we expect people's lives to improve," Khaya Moyo said.

Besides the economy, Khaya Moyo said they would talk about infrastructure development, food security and beneficiation of natural resources.

Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu said they expect delegates to be disciplined and avoid being caught up in alleged plots to demonstrate and cause public humiliation of certain top leaders.

Security remained on high alert, with soldiers and police making patrols kilometres away from the venue.

Villagers expressed mixed feelings about the conference, with others saying they were grateful to Zanu-PF leadership for coming to their area because it had witnessed massive infrastructure transformation, while others said their livelihood, mainly gold panning, was being affected by the tight security.

"We are happy that the conference is happening in our area. We are vendors and we expect business to boom. We sell tomatoes and vegetables and people are buying in bulk. And because of that, we are generating profit," Esnath Mpofu, a vendor at one of the growth points, said.

"We are also happy in that there is development in our area in the form of new roads, tarred roads and improved lighting, especially in Habane. The most important thing is that there is improved security and because of that, the crime rate has dropped and the illegal panners are being kept at bay.

"They usually cause a lot of problems, but they are being kept on check. We feel relieved about that, and we are living in peace."
On the other hand, male villagers said almost 90% of the people in Esigodini area survive on gold mining activities, hence suspension of their work affects them in a negative way.

"Of course, we are happy that the President is coming to our area and he will see for himself the situation in our area. We need him to support our gold mining activities, but more importantly, and if we have the chance, we would want to share with him our problems.

"As they deliberate, we just don't expect them to merry, but to come up with resolutions that take the country forward. We are really suffering, and this has forced many people into gold panning. However, that has been affected by the huge deployment of security forces who do not allow such things to take place," another villager said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Dzamara and Linda Masarira clash

31 mins ago | 372 Views

Mphoko's son to spend Christmas in jail

53 mins ago | 489 Views

WATCH: Live ZANU PF Conference

58 mins ago | 328 Views

Temba Mliswa attends ZANU PF Conference

1 hr ago | 860 Views

Lest we forget, soccer legends told

1 hr ago | 244 Views

ZANU PF conference, a necessary event

1 hr ago | 294 Views

PHOTOS: Choppies workers demonstrate

2 hrs ago | 1027 Views

MDC tripping itself

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Behind the walls of MDC-ZANU PF negotiations

2 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Wise is he who looks ahead

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

'Behold the new!' empty MDC A slogan - as it too failed to demand verified voters' roll

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

A community-based initiative in Nketa 9, Bulawayo highlights International Human Rights Month

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

China printing new Zimbabwe currency in exchange for oil and diamonds

3 hrs ago | 7858 Views

'Zimbabwe politicians are notoriously corrupt' confessed Obert Gutu - for once, he said the whole truth

3 hrs ago | 932 Views

EFF declares war on MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 3330 Views

Moment of truth for Phillip Chiyangwa

4 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Mnangagwa's diplomatic offensive off the rails

4 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Zinara seeks $250m for project

4 hrs ago | 595 Views

Chiyangwa blow, as audit report exposes him

5 hrs ago | 1971 Views

WorldRemit partners BancABC

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

Oil baron targeted as Zanu-PF meets

5 hrs ago | 1973 Views

Kenyan judge brokers Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

5 hrs ago | 2755 Views

Meikles mulls hotels sale

5 hrs ago | 682 Views

Choppies insists Mphoko not majority shareholder

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa tackles economy at Indaba

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Let the games begin - it's now jecha for jecha!

5 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Book on preservation of Ndebele art, architecture launched

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa top aide demands R5m bribe

5 hrs ago | 1813 Views

Doctors take to the streets

5 hrs ago | 828 Views

Storm over Biti case High Court referral

5 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Armed robbers attack farmhouse, steal $25 000

5 hrs ago | 840 Views

Minister in passports reality shock

5 hrs ago | 1428 Views

VID raids fuel queues

5 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Mnangagnwa officially opens Zanu-PF 'talk shop'

5 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zimbabwean diasporans told to feel free to come home

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Govt partially fulfils doctors' demands

5 hrs ago | 496 Views

Chamisa guns for Mudzuri

5 hrs ago | 801 Views

Dialogue can save Zimbabwe, says Majongwe

5 hrs ago | 319 Views

BCC turns down panties display demonstration

5 hrs ago | 383 Views

SA borders brace for festive season rush

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Woman's maintenance claim thrown out

5 hrs ago | 453 Views

Suicide man announces imminent death

5 hrs ago | 594 Views

Police probe Nkulumane carjack and robbery

5 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mphoko's son trial postponed

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

'Zifa machinations' - Gift Banda arrested for 'corruption'

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Wicknell Chivayo 'overpaid' in $5million Gwanda project

5 hrs ago | 316 Views

Banking sector posts 77% profit jump

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Patient steals from nurse

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zanu-PF urged to focus on fixing economic challenges

5 hrs ago | 83 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days