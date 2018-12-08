Mnangagwa tackles economy at Indaba

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the 17th ZANU-PF Annual People's Conference today, amid high hopes that his address will focus on the challenges bedevilling the economy and attempt to proffer solutions that would transform people's lives.The conference, which started Tuesday with a Politburo meeting in Harare, gets into full swing today at Mzingwane High School in Esigodini, Matabeleland South province.The President will preside over proceedings.President Mnangagwa told the Central Committee on Wednesday, which was also held as part of the conference programme, that the annual indaba will focus on "rebuilding the economy".