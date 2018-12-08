Oil baron targeted as Zanu-PF meets

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a move which portends fireworks among delegates at the Zanu-PF conference taking place in Esigodini, businessman and ruling party benefactor - Kudakwashe Tagwirei is a target of attack there by a section of the former liberation movement.Sources close to the happenings have informed us that security is on high alert to thwart the planned demonstration against fuel mogul Tagwirei of Sakunda.There is also information reaching us saying Gokwe Nembudziya member of parliament Mayor Justice Wadyajena who is also fighting his wars with Sakunda's Boss Tagwirei is backing Mutsvangwa in this fight.Yesternight, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is alleged to have issued a stern warning against the Mutsvangwa faction telling them that their plot is divisive and would cause unnecessary tension within the rank and file of the revolutionary movement.