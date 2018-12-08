Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiyangwa blow, as audit report exposes him

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa's bid to retain his post in elections scheduled for Sunday suffered a major blow yesterday after it emerged the association "fraudulently" circulated a 2017 audited accounts with missing pages to councillors, raising fears of underhand dealings and abuse of resources.

The report was circulated to councillors, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) and the world soccer governing body, Fifa on December 1.

However, a report done by the association's auditors Baker Tilly Gwatidzo Chartered Accountants had missing pages which contained crucial information, a development which could raise corporate governance issues at Zifa and further alienate the local football body from the corporate world.

According to information obtained by Newsday Sport yesterday, in what appears to be a well-calculated case of collusion between the association's auditors and Zifa board member finance Philemon Machana, the audited accounts circulated had page 4 containing critical information on the Basis for Qualified Opinion missing.

Pages 6 and 26 were also missing. Although the audit report is signed, it has no date on it.

The Zifa leadership has been accused of circulating a fraudulent audit report in the hope that councillors would not be able to note the anomaly, thus "grossly underestimating their cognitive capacity".

But after a thorough look into the audit, the councillors picked the anomaly and now want an answer on how and why the Chiyangwa-led administration was contemptuous of them.

According to a councillor who requested anonymity, the audit report had been invalidated by the missing pages and could jeopardise Zimbabwe's chances of receiving more grants from Fifa.

"Zifa was and is aware of the three missing pages as could be read from the attached cover letter to members on the 1st of December 2018, where I quote:

"Members are advised that prior notice of at least three days need to be given for any clarification that may arise from documents submitted in order to allow for a proper response as is required by our statutes as well as Fifa and Caf procedures'. What this means is that the Chiyangwa executive treats members of the Zifa congress as dull and ignorant, and never expected them to pick the anomaly," a councillor said.

The councillor said the report was misleading and fraudulent.

Based on the format of previous reports, page 4 contains critical information that contains qualified or non-qualified opinion by auditors.

Also raised by councillors was that in two consecutive years, the Zifa accounts do not show separate financials for its investment wing, Zifa (Pvt) Ltd and the association's business.

Repeated efforts to contact Machana were unsuccessful yesterday, but Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela promised to look into the issue and respond today.

"Let me look into the issue and will come back to you tomorrow (today)," Gwesela said.

Chiyangwa is scheduled to fight it out with Felton Kamambo in the presidential election, while incumbent vice-president Omega Sibanda will square off against Gift Banda.

For the four slots available for the ordinary executive committee posts, Machana, Chamu Chiwanza, Sugar Chagonda, Mlungisi Moyo, Brighton Malandule and Stanley Chapeta will battle it out.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Dzamara and Linda Masarira clash

31 mins ago | 375 Views

Mphoko's son to spend Christmas in jail

53 mins ago | 494 Views

WATCH: Live ZANU PF Conference

58 mins ago | 329 Views

Temba Mliswa attends ZANU PF Conference

1 hr ago | 861 Views

Lest we forget, soccer legends told

1 hr ago | 246 Views

ZANU PF conference, a necessary event

1 hr ago | 294 Views

PHOTOS: Choppies workers demonstrate

2 hrs ago | 1032 Views

MDC tripping itself

2 hrs ago | 558 Views

Behind the walls of MDC-ZANU PF negotiations

2 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Wise is he who looks ahead

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

'Behold the new!' empty MDC A slogan - as it too failed to demand verified voters' roll

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

A community-based initiative in Nketa 9, Bulawayo highlights International Human Rights Month

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

China printing new Zimbabwe currency in exchange for oil and diamonds

3 hrs ago | 7872 Views

'Zimbabwe politicians are notoriously corrupt' confessed Obert Gutu - for once, he said the whole truth

3 hrs ago | 935 Views

EFF declares war on MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 3336 Views

Moment of truth for Phillip Chiyangwa

4 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Mnangagwa's diplomatic offensive off the rails

4 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Zinara seeks $250m for project

4 hrs ago | 595 Views

WorldRemit partners BancABC

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

Oil baron targeted as Zanu-PF meets

5 hrs ago | 1973 Views

Kenyan judge brokers Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

5 hrs ago | 2756 Views

Meikles mulls hotels sale

5 hrs ago | 682 Views

Choppies insists Mphoko not majority shareholder

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa tackles economy at Indaba

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Let the games begin - it's now jecha for jecha!

5 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Book on preservation of Ndebele art, architecture launched

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa top aide demands R5m bribe

5 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Zanu-PF wary of demos as indaba starts

5 hrs ago | 686 Views

Doctors take to the streets

5 hrs ago | 828 Views

Storm over Biti case High Court referral

5 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Armed robbers attack farmhouse, steal $25 000

5 hrs ago | 843 Views

Minister in passports reality shock

5 hrs ago | 1428 Views

VID raids fuel queues

5 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Mnangagnwa officially opens Zanu-PF 'talk shop'

5 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zimbabwean diasporans told to feel free to come home

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Govt partially fulfils doctors' demands

5 hrs ago | 496 Views

Chamisa guns for Mudzuri

5 hrs ago | 803 Views

Dialogue can save Zimbabwe, says Majongwe

5 hrs ago | 319 Views

BCC turns down panties display demonstration

5 hrs ago | 384 Views

SA borders brace for festive season rush

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Woman's maintenance claim thrown out

5 hrs ago | 453 Views

Suicide man announces imminent death

5 hrs ago | 594 Views

Police probe Nkulumane carjack and robbery

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mphoko's son trial postponed

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

'Zifa machinations' - Gift Banda arrested for 'corruption'

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Wicknell Chivayo 'overpaid' in $5million Gwanda project

5 hrs ago | 316 Views

Banking sector posts 77% profit jump

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Patient steals from nurse

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zanu-PF urged to focus on fixing economic challenges

5 hrs ago | 83 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days