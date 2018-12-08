PHOTOS: Choppies workers demonstrate

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Choppies workers and some members of the Mthwakazi liberation movement on Thursday in a demonstration in Bulawayo calling for the immediate release of the jailed Director Siqokoqela Mphoko.The placard waving demonstrators denounced the Botswana based Choppies Enterprise CEO Ramachandran Ottapathu describing as a fraudster who must be arrested.Siqokoqela Mphoko had his bail revoked after the court officials alleged he flouted bail conditions.Siqokoqela faces up to 170 counts of fraud and theft following accusations that he looted $80 000 worth of cash and goods from Choppies Supermarkets.Siqokoqela (40), who is director of Nanavac (Private) Limited, a partner to the Botswana-registered Choppies Distribution Centre (Proprietary) Limited, had been granted $200 bail on his initial court appearance before Bulawayo magistrate Nyaradzo Ringisayi.The Mphokos are engaged in an ownership dispute over Choppies Supermarket chain with their Botswana business partners.Botswana-based Choppies group chief executive officer Ottapathu Ramachandran took the Mphokos to court, seeking to bar them from interfering with the firm's day-to-day operations.