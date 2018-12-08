Latest News Editor's Choice


Temba Mliswa attends ZANU PF Conference

by Mandla Ndlovu
Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa on Friday announced that he will be attending the ZANU PF National People's Conference held at Esigodini Matabeleland South.

"I will be travelling to Esigodini to join other dignitaries, diplomats, captains of industry & invited guests at the ZANUPF Conference 2018. It's a conference not congress as I've heard some say as congress is only after every 5 years. It'll be interesting to hear the tone for Zimbabwe." Mliswa said.
His statement come on the heels of speculation that Mliswa has on wants to re-join ZANU PF officially after he attended a ZANU PF rally in Zvimba clad in full party gear recently.

Mnangagwa recognised him and called him a naughty boy.

Mliswa has been running cat and mouse with ZANU PF members of parliament recently clashing over the placement of Hwange Colliery Company under The Reconstruction Act.


Source - Byo24News

