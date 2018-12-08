VP Chiwenga pours cold water on Presidential ambitions

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Vice President Constantino Guvheya Nyikadzino Chiwenga on Friday shocked many when he took to the podium to wax lyrically heaping praises on the President and First Secretary of ZANU PF Emmerson Mnangagwa calling him a consistent revolutionary who has never deserted or betrayed the revolutionary party. He also dispelled the long standing reports that he wants to be President of the Party and country before Mnangagwa finishes his two terms.Chiwenga was reading a speech at the ZANU PF National People's Conference in Esigodini."President and First Secretary, I would like to assure you that as a party we are fully behind you as our Political commander in chief. We have heard your orders and we will fully implement them to the letter."We also heard Your Excellency, the call for all of us to discuss the National question. Your clarion call for the strict adherence to the party line has been heard and shall be listened to."Chiwenga also explained that President Mnangagwa has withdrawn his olive branch which he had extended towards the MDC soon after the elections." You have told us Your excellency of how you personally stretched the hand of magnanimity to the opposition after elections and how the opposition spanned that hand. You have since withdrawn the hand."In a surprising twist, Chiwenga also took time to endorse President Mnangagwa as the sole candidate of ZANU PF in 2023."Your Excellency, from now until 2023 you are our one and only presidential candidate. Our constitution allows you two full terms and you shall have them. This we are doing it so that the party Zanu PF continues to draw from your wise compassionate leadership. We are starting now to prepare for your victory which we know is sure to come."Chiwenga's statements come after there has been wide reports in the last months that the retired General was plotting with a section of ZANU PF members to take over power from Mnangagwa before 2023.