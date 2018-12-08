Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutsvangwa snubs ZANU PF Conference?

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
Embattled Leader of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association Ambassador Christopher was conspicuous with his absence at the ZANU PF National People's Conference held at Esigodini.

His absence generated speculation that the former Ambassador to China was afraid to be booed and humiliated after his plan to organise youths to demonstrate against Fuel Boss Kuda Tagwirei were foiled by the President who instructed the demonstration to be stopped.

Surprisingly his wife Monica Mutsvangwa was present and is the one seconded the motion for the adopting of the Central Committee resolutions.
The War veterans' solidarity speech at the conference was given by the Secretary General Victor Matemadanda who endorsed the candidature of President Mnangagwa for 2023.

Mutsvangwa was recently reported to be organising a plot to move a motion from the floor to have Vice President Constantino Chiwenga removed from the Presidency and replaced by himself.

Mutsvangwa recently claimed that Chiwenga and Matemadanda have converged to seek his ouster as the War Veterans Leader.

"They said they want to anoint him as the leader of war veterans because he is the only war veteran in a leadership position who won a parliamentary seat in the July 30 general elections, all others fell by the wayside. (Matemadanda) has been trying to change the leadership, but he is meeting a lot of resistance from everybody," Mutsvangwa said.

In his efforts to fight for a space in the energy sector, Mutsvangwa hired self-styled communications strategist William Gerald Mutumanje for $40 000 to launch a smear campaign against the leader of Sakunda Kuda Tagwirei and four RBZ bosses.

The RBZ bosses have since been cleared of any wrong doing.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's 'arrest and release on bail' program exposed

1 hr ago | 1348 Views

Government to solve shortage of medicine

1 hr ago | 235 Views

'Work with ED, there is alternative' argue Rennie - to one with atrophied brain, none!

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

School uniforms demo set for 18 December

2 hrs ago | 733 Views

Lumumba undresses Fadzayi Mahere

3 hrs ago | 2479 Views

VP Chiwenga pours cold water on Presidential ambitions

5 hrs ago | 4121 Views

Chamisa will eventually accept position

5 hrs ago | 6956 Views

Tendai Biti relives court horror

5 hrs ago | 2483 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on Chivayo saga

6 hrs ago | 7694 Views

Motlanthe Commission report to be made public next week

7 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Dzamara and Linda Masarira clash

7 hrs ago | 3428 Views

Mphoko's son to spend Christmas in jail

8 hrs ago | 2591 Views

WATCH: Live ZANU PF Conference

8 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Temba Mliswa attends ZANU PF Conference

8 hrs ago | 4007 Views

Lest we forget, soccer legends told

8 hrs ago | 925 Views

ZANU PF conference, a necessary event

8 hrs ago | 621 Views

PHOTOS: Choppies workers demonstrate

8 hrs ago | 2517 Views

MDC tripping itself

9 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Behind the walls of MDC-ZANU PF negotiations

9 hrs ago | 3168 Views

Wise is he who looks ahead

9 hrs ago | 435 Views

'Behold the new!' empty MDC A slogan - as it too failed to demand verified voters' roll

9 hrs ago | 621 Views

A community-based initiative in Nketa 9, Bulawayo highlights International Human Rights Month

9 hrs ago | 289 Views

China printing new Zimbabwe currency in exchange for oil and diamonds

10 hrs ago | 18496 Views

'Zimbabwe politicians are notoriously corrupt' confessed Obert Gutu - for once, he said the whole truth

10 hrs ago | 1412 Views

EFF declares war on MDC Alliance

10 hrs ago | 6433 Views

Moment of truth for Phillip Chiyangwa

11 hrs ago | 2709 Views

Mnangagwa's diplomatic offensive off the rails

11 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Zinara seeks $250m for project

11 hrs ago | 860 Views

Chiyangwa blow, as audit report exposes him

11 hrs ago | 2594 Views

WorldRemit partners BancABC

11 hrs ago | 427 Views

Oil baron targeted as Zanu-PF meets

12 hrs ago | 2760 Views

Kenyan judge brokers Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

12 hrs ago | 3817 Views

Meikles mulls hotels sale

12 hrs ago | 943 Views

Choppies insists Mphoko not majority shareholder

12 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa tackles economy at Indaba

12 hrs ago | 573 Views

Let the games begin - it's now jecha for jecha!

12 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Book on preservation of Ndebele art, architecture launched

12 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa top aide demands R5m bribe

12 hrs ago | 2361 Views

Zanu-PF wary of demos as indaba starts

12 hrs ago | 768 Views

Doctors take to the streets

12 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Storm over Biti case High Court referral

12 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Armed robbers attack farmhouse, steal $25 000

12 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Minister in passports reality shock

12 hrs ago | 1842 Views

VID raids fuel queues

12 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Mnangagnwa officially opens Zanu-PF 'talk shop'

12 hrs ago | 972 Views

Zimbabwean diasporans told to feel free to come home

12 hrs ago | 405 Views

Govt partially fulfils doctors' demands

12 hrs ago | 657 Views

Chamisa guns for Mudzuri

12 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Dialogue can save Zimbabwe, says Majongwe

12 hrs ago | 422 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days