Lumumba undresses Fadzayi Mahere

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
William Gerald Mutumanje  (Acie Lumumba) on Friday engaged in a heated Twar with human rights lawyer Fadzayi Mahere over the announcement  by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe that Mutumanje had lied that the four suspended Central Bank bosses were involved in illicit financial dealings.

"Hopefully the lesson is well-learnt that a public institution of the stature of the Reserve Bank can't be seen to be acting on the bogus advice of a Mickey Mouse charlatan." Mahere commented. "If there are genuine allegations, due process must be followed in bringing the accused to book."

The descriptipn of mickey mouse charlatan did not go down well with Mutumanje who immediately threw a salvo of insults to Mahere.

"You went low, let me go lower," said Mutumanje. "Aunty Mahere whose father was fired from government post for abusing public funds in order to raise her ungrateful suitcase head has come to the rescue of RBZ.

"This spoilt heavyweight lifting silver spoon brat. If I am a Mickey mouse you are a Mai Titi who went to private school. Amai Titi is better because evidence suggests she has been with a man before. Why don't you end yourself some more flowers Fadzi? No one likes you Fadzai, no man and no woman. Only demons like you."

This is not the first time that the two have been involved in a twar. There have been engaged in a series of heated Twitter firsts that hit below the belt.
Lumumba's statement invited condemnation from human rights and women rights activists accusing him of failing to argue in a civil manner and resorting to sexist utterances that undermine women.

On Thursday Mutumanje's  claims that suspended RBZ bosses Mirirai Chiremba, Norman Mataruka, Gresham Muradzikwa and Azvinandawa Saburi - were part of a cartel controlling the allocation of foreign currency and bond notes to traders on the black market has been rubbished by the Central bank as false information.



Source - Byo24News

