School uniforms demo set for 18 December

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Secretary General of the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe Raymond Majongwe has announced that countrywide marches to protest against the school uniforms being sold in United States Dollars will be held on the 18th of December.The organisation has since written to all stakeholders including the Zimbabwe Republic Police notifying them of the intended march.The march is directed at all shops who are selling school uniforms where the marchers will deliver petition letters to them.Recently Majongwe announced that, "Several parents have approached us indicating the prices being charged are unacceptable. Uniforms are being sold in US Dollars when workers are being paid RTGS salaries."Parents in Harare have raised concern over some uniform outlets which are only selling full sets of uniforms for as much as $3000 for specific schools.