'Work with ED, there is alternative' argue Rennie - to one with atrophied brain, none!

News / National

by Patrick Guramatunhu

Nigel Rennie wrote: "The whole thing was a circus. This was an example of children trying to mix it up with adults. What did the MDC think they could achieve? The MDC need to accept and realise that ED (President Emmerson Mnangagwa) is the man and that Zanu-PF is the governing party, like it or not. As offensive as it is to a lot of people, it is what it is. Deal with it and work with it. Shape up or ship out. As Zimbabweans, we need to work with what we have, together. There is no alternative. Nothing is going to be easy. We all know that, but sulking like spoiled kids will not solve anything." (Quoting Conway Tutani in Newsday/Bulawayo24)After 38 years of a corrupt and tyrannical de facto one-party dictatorship, of "dealing with it and making it work" without success it is insane to keep on trying and expecting a different result.We can all pretend that Mnangagwa kept his promise to hold free, fair and credible elections, that Zimbabwe is now a functional democracy, "a second republic and new dispensation," etc. The reality is he rigged the elections and the country facing an ever worsening economic meltdown because it is still a pariah state ruled by corrupt and vote rigging thugs.We can continue to pretend we can have economic prosperity and still remain a pariah state or we can standup and be honest with ourselves and admit the Zanu PF dictatorship has failed and we must replace it!"There is no alternative!" Of course, there is no alternative to those who have stopped thinking, those whose brain has atrophied into a lump of fatty tissue. To those with even half a brain, the alternative is staring them in the face; they must stand firm in their demand for free, fair and credible elections. All those who rig elections must be punished and not rewarded with high office!