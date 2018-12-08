Latest News Editor's Choice


Government to solve shortage of medicine

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnamngagwa has announced that his government has made plans to quell the shortage of medicine and the skyrocketing of prices where it is available.

Addressing the ZANU PF National People's Conference on Friday, Mnangagwa  said, "Government is going to establish pharmacies which will provide accessible medication to the people at sensible prices."

The statement by the President was received with mixed feelings by Zimbabweans who took to social media to express themselves.

"Govt has no business doing business. Create an enabling environment for private enterprise to thrive; cushion vulnerable groups such children, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses through social protection programs. Wongorora chikonzero chaita mishonga idhure!" Luzas Halimani said.

However, another user Ishmail Mazorodze said, "That would be quite sensible given my experience in that sector. Very good move potentially but there would be a need for good systems to plug out potential fraud."


The Pharmaceutical Society of Zimbabwe president Portifa Mwendera recently told the media that the pharmaceutical sector, which relies largely on imports to meet local demand for medicine, has resorted to drug rationing as stocks have fallen to unsustainable levels due to protracted delays in obtaining foreign currency from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to pay foreign suppliers.

The local drug manufacturing segment of the industry currently operates below capacity and needs approximately $45 million to retool.

As a result, more than 90% of drugs in public hospitals are supplied by donors while private pharmacies mostly rely on imports.

The biggest donors of medicine include the United Nations Children's Fund, the UN Global Fund, US President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief and the United Kingdom's Department for International Development.



Source - Byo24News

