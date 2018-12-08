Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutodi speaks on $500 000 'bribe' report

by Mandla Ndlovu
5 hrs ago
The Deputy Minister of Media, information and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi has refuted allegations that he was paid $500 000 as a 'facilitation fee' for members of Korean based cult Universal Peace Federation to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Said Mutodi, "There have been some attempts to scandalise the office of the Deputy Minister of Information  Publicity and  Broadcasting Services by some desperate enemies of Dr Hak Ja Han Moon. Both the FFWPU and UPF have issued a joint statement saying they did not pay a dime to see President ED Mnangagwa."

The Joint Statement Issued said:

The Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU) in conjunction with the Universla Peace Federation would like to make it clear that it never paid anyone anything to have access to His Excellency The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Reports that the Deputy Minister of Information  Publicity and  Broadcasting Services demanded a bribe to allow our officials to meet the President are false. Our regional Group Chairman has previously on couple of occasions met His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa.before meeting Hon. Mutodi without the need to buy favours.

Anybody interested in the truth can have access to the veracity of this information including visuals.


The allegations against Mutodi came after President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday told ZANU PF Central Committee that an official in his party  charged a potential investor five million Rand to connect them to meet him.

"They say before I take you, pay up. One person told me that he was charged 5 million rand to come see me. He was told that three quarters of the money would go to the president (and the other quarter to the fixer),"Mnangagwa said. "So corruption, corruption, corruption, down with corruption.  Being asked to pay to see (Defence minister Oppah) Muchinguri, down with corruption."



Source - Byo24News

