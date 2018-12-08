Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa dismisses Chamisa's irritating noise

by newzimbabwe
4 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed MDC leader Nelson Chamisa's demands for talks aimed at the possible formation of a unity government, telling Zanu-PF delegates at a Zanu-PF conference Friday to ignore the opposition leader's "irritating noises".

He was giving his keynote speech while officially opening the ongoing Zanu-PF's 17th Annual National People's Conference in Esigodini, Matebeleland South.

Mnangagwa told party delegates that his party posted an emphatic victory against its challengers in the July 30 election and must, accordingly be allowed to see through its five year mandate.

"Don't be disoriented when you hear some shrill noises here and there. Relax," Mnangagwa said.

"I urge members of the party not to be deterred by those who continue to make irritating noises.

"As Zanu-PF, we have no agenda for a GNU. Let us, instead, continue focusing on rebuilding the economy, increasing productivity, hard, honest work, wealth and job creation, fighting corruption and improving the overall quality of life of our people."

Mnangagwa added, "We were given a fresh mandate to govern Zimbabwe for the next five years. Full stop. No GNU.

"The votes came from all corners of the country and it was a resounding victory…"

The July 30 elections saw Zanu-PF win a two thirds parliamentary majority while its presidential candidate, Mnangagwa, scrapped through with aslender 50,8 percent of the national vote.

Chamisa, who came a close second with 44,3 percent share of the vote, was quick to lodge a Constitutional Court challenge seeking the reversal of Mnangagwa's victory but also lost the legal battle.

He has since gone on a campaign to discredit his rival's legitimacy with his MPs often heckling or boycotting Mnangagwa's functions in parliament and outside in a show of contempt.

Said the President, "In spite of our convincing win, the losing presidential candidate of the main opposition party took us to court refusing to accept the majority vote of the people.

"This culminated in a Constitutional Court ruling which confirmed me the winner as was decided by the people, through the ballot."

Chamisa has anchored his demands for a transitional authority on what he says was the need to remedy a crippling economic crisis that has culminated in acute fuel, drug and cash shortages, among other essential products.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Great leaders have vision!' twittered Chamisa - alas, you don't even have common sense!

4 hrs ago | 790 Views

Where is Mohadi?

5 hrs ago | 3039 Views

Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023

5 hrs ago | 613 Views

Mutodi speaks on $500 000 'bribe' report

5 hrs ago | 1956 Views

Mnangagwa's 'arrest and release on bail' program exposed

7 hrs ago | 5642 Views

Government to solve shortage of medicine

7 hrs ago | 819 Views

'Work with ED, there is alternative' argue Rennie - to one with atrophied brain, none!

8 hrs ago | 1008 Views

School uniforms demo set for 18 December

8 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Lumumba undresses Fadzayi Mahere

9 hrs ago | 3874 Views

Mutsvangwa snubs ZANU PF Conference?

10 hrs ago | 7027 Views

VP Chiwenga pours cold water on Presidential ambitions

11 hrs ago | 5295 Views

Chamisa will eventually accept position

11 hrs ago | 9789 Views

Tendai Biti relives court horror

11 hrs ago | 2947 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on Chivayo saga

12 hrs ago | 10575 Views

Motlanthe Commission report to be made public next week

13 hrs ago | 2012 Views

Dzamara and Linda Masarira clash

13 hrs ago | 3677 Views

Mphoko's son to spend Christmas in jail

14 hrs ago | 2836 Views

WATCH: Live ZANU PF Conference

14 hrs ago | 1835 Views

Temba Mliswa attends ZANU PF Conference

14 hrs ago | 4454 Views

Lest we forget, soccer legends told

14 hrs ago | 1010 Views

ZANU PF conference, a necessary event

14 hrs ago | 664 Views

PHOTOS: Choppies workers demonstrate

14 hrs ago | 2761 Views

MDC tripping itself

14 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Behind the walls of MDC-ZANU PF negotiations

14 hrs ago | 3558 Views

Wise is he who looks ahead

15 hrs ago | 481 Views

'Behold the new!' empty MDC A slogan - as it too failed to demand verified voters' roll

15 hrs ago | 660 Views

A community-based initiative in Nketa 9, Bulawayo highlights International Human Rights Month

15 hrs ago | 307 Views

China printing new Zimbabwe currency in exchange for oil and diamonds

16 hrs ago | 23276 Views

'Zimbabwe politicians are notoriously corrupt' confessed Obert Gutu - for once, he said the whole truth

16 hrs ago | 1520 Views

EFF declares war on MDC Alliance

16 hrs ago | 7511 Views

Moment of truth for Phillip Chiyangwa

17 hrs ago | 2993 Views

Mnangagwa's diplomatic offensive off the rails

17 hrs ago | 2096 Views

Zinara seeks $250m for project

17 hrs ago | 898 Views

Chiyangwa blow, as audit report exposes him

17 hrs ago | 2706 Views

WorldRemit partners BancABC

17 hrs ago | 445 Views

Oil baron targeted as Zanu-PF meets

17 hrs ago | 2911 Views

Kenyan judge brokers Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

17 hrs ago | 4035 Views

Meikles mulls hotels sale

17 hrs ago | 994 Views

Choppies insists Mphoko not majority shareholder

17 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mnangagwa tackles economy at Indaba

17 hrs ago | 584 Views

Let the games begin - it's now jecha for jecha!

17 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Book on preservation of Ndebele art, architecture launched

17 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa top aide demands R5m bribe

18 hrs ago | 2481 Views

Zanu-PF wary of demos as indaba starts

18 hrs ago | 780 Views

Doctors take to the streets

18 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Storm over Biti case High Court referral

18 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Armed robbers attack farmhouse, steal $25 000

18 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Minister in passports reality shock

18 hrs ago | 1982 Views

VID raids fuel queues

18 hrs ago | 2419 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days