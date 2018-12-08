Mnangagwa dismisses Chamisa's irritating noise

News / National

by newzimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed MDC leader Nelson Chamisa's demands for talks aimed at the possible formation of a unity government, telling Zanu-PF delegates at a Zanu-PF conference Friday to ignore the opposition leader's "irritating noises".He was giving his keynote speech while officially opening the ongoing Zanu-PF's 17th Annual National People's Conference in Esigodini, Matebeleland South.Mnangagwa told party delegates that his party posted an emphatic victory against its challengers in the July 30 election and must, accordingly be allowed to see through its five year mandate."Don't be disoriented when you hear some shrill noises here and there. Relax," Mnangagwa said."I urge members of the party not to be deterred by those who continue to make irritating noises."As Zanu-PF, we have no agenda for a GNU. Let us, instead, continue focusing on rebuilding the economy, increasing productivity, hard, honest work, wealth and job creation, fighting corruption and improving the overall quality of life of our people."Mnangagwa added, "We were given a fresh mandate to govern Zimbabwe for the next five years. Full stop. No GNU."The votes came from all corners of the country and it was a resounding victory…"The July 30 elections saw Zanu-PF win a two thirds parliamentary majority while its presidential candidate, Mnangagwa, scrapped through with aslender 50,8 percent of the national vote.Chamisa, who came a close second with 44,3 percent share of the vote, was quick to lodge a Constitutional Court challenge seeking the reversal of Mnangagwa's victory but also lost the legal battle.He has since gone on a campaign to discredit his rival's legitimacy with his MPs often heckling or boycotting Mnangagwa's functions in parliament and outside in a show of contempt.Said the President, "In spite of our convincing win, the losing presidential candidate of the main opposition party took us to court refusing to accept the majority vote of the people."This culminated in a Constitutional Court ruling which confirmed me the winner as was decided by the people, through the ballot."Chamisa has anchored his demands for a transitional authority on what he says was the need to remedy a crippling economic crisis that has culminated in acute fuel, drug and cash shortages, among other essential products.