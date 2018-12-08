Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Where is Mohadi?

by ZimLive
9 hrs ago | Views
Vice President Kembo Mohadi was curiously absent when President Emmerson Mnangagwa landed in Bulawayo on Thursday - triggering fresh speculation about his health.

Mohadi's Matabeleland South Province is hosting the annual Zanu-PF conference in Esigodini, and as the most senior official in the province, the former Beitbridge East MP was expected to receive Mnangagwa at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport.

Instead, it was Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who welcomed Mnangagwa to Bulawayo when he landed some 20 minutes ahead of his appointed time of landing.

The ailing Mohadi, 69, spent over a month in South Africa after suffering leg injuries when a bomb exploded during a Zanu-PF rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo on June 23 this year.

Nick Mangwana, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, said he had no information on Mohadi's whereabouts but promised to check with his office. He had not responded to our enquiry by the time of publication.

The annual Zanu-PF conference is taking place at Mzingwane High School in Esigodini.

Mohadi, as the most senior Zanu-PF leader in the host province, is expected to take centre stage.

"It's his moment in the sun, which makes it highly unusual that he would fail to welcome Mnangagwa at the airport," a senior Zanu-PF official told ZimLive.

The Zanu-PF conference began with a Zanu-PF politburo meeting in Harare on December 11, which Mohadi attended, followed by a central committee meeting on December 12 at the party's headquarters.

Source - ZimLive

