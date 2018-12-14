Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sex vendor in court for 'theft' from client

by Staf reporter
A GWANDA sex worker has appeared in court for allegedly stealing property and cash from a man that she alleged was her client.

Priviledge Moyo (32) of Colleen Bawn pleaded not guilty to a charge of theft when she appeared before Gwanda provincial magistrate, Mr Maphios Moyo. She was remanded out of custody to December 17.

Moyo denied stealing from Mr Ben Mlamuli.

She claimed that Mr Mlamuli who is also from Colleen Bawn hired her for the night and gave her a decoder and cellphone on the following morning as surety that he would pay her.

"I'm a sex worker. I met Mlamuli at a bar in Colleen Bawn on 11 November and he hired my services and promised to pay me $50. We went to his house where we had several drinks before I pleasured him. After our session I requested for my payment and Mlamuli promised to give me in the morning.

"In the morning he told me to go home as his friend was going to bring the money to me later. I refused to accept this arrangement and then Mlamuli gave me a decoder and a cell- phone as surety that I will get my money and I left. He also told me to keep the things as my own if he had not paid me within the next three days," she said.

Moyo said after three days she found a buyer for the decoder and sold it. She said she was surprised when police came to her house a few days later and arrested her for stealing Mr Mlamuli's property. Moyo said Mr Mlamuli was also falsely accusing her of stealing property.

Prosecuting, Miss Glenda Nare said Moyo gained entry into Mr Mlamuli's home in the middle of the night and stole a decoder, a cellphone, 1 litre cooking oil and a wallet which contained US$20, R100 and $6 bond.

"On 11 November at around 11PM Moyo unlawfully entered into Mr Mlamuli's house through an unlocked door while he was asleep. She took an open view decoder, a Samsung Galaxy cellphone, a one litre bottle of cooking oil and a wallet containing US$20, R100 and $6 bond and went away unnoticed.

"Moyo went on to sell the decoder to a neighbour. After carrying out investigations, police recovered the stolen decoder on 26 November resulting in Moyo's arrest. Police also recovered the stolen cellphone," she said.

Mr Mlamuli denied having engaged Moyo's services or inviting her to his house.

Source - chronicle

