Muchinguri becomes first female cadre to chair Zanu-PF national conference

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri yesterday scored a first by becoming the first female cadre in the history of the revolutionary party to chair its national conference.Muchinguri-Kashiri is the first female Zanu-PF chairperson as well as the first in the-PF Zapu and Zanu-PF parties pre the December 1987 Unity Accord.She wrote her own piece of history by successfully leading proceedings during the official opening of the party's 17th Annual National People's Conference at Mzingwane High School in Esigodini.The conference, the first since the ushering in of a new political dispensation in November 2017, roared into life on Monday with over 6 000 delegates attending.Muchinguri-Kashiri said she was glad to welcome the delegates attending the conference in a new political order."I am humbled to be given the honour to chair a meeting of this magnitude. I look forward to working well with you during this period," she said.The provincial chairman for the host province Rabelani Choeni welcomed guests to the conference."On behalf of Mat South I would like to welcome President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the First Secretary of the Party and Amai (Mnangagwa), together with their deputies to the famous rainbow province of Mat South."We are proud to host the 17th Annual National People's Conference in the new dispensation and the able leadership of President Mnangagwa," he said.Cheoni congratulated the President for winning the 30 July harmonized elections and also endorsed him as the candidate for the 2023 elections."As a province we congratulate you for resoundingly winning the 2018 harmonised elections. As Mat South we managed to get 12 out of 13 National Assembly seats which makes us one of the consistent provinces that Zanu-PF can always count on."As a province we have resolved that come 2023 you are the sole Presidential candidate for the Presidential election," he said.The provincial chairman said he was pleased to be part of the team that will see devolution of power taking place."I am very happy that in the history of this great nation we are going to start devolution. This gives provinces an opportunity to actively participate in development of their areas and utilise their God-given natural resources."Your Excellency, through your vision which is in line with the mantra 'Zimbabwe is open for business' may I invite the business community to explore the vast business opportunities for investments and partnerships in mining, agriculture and tourism."For it to be achieved, unity is of paramount importance including the involvement of traditional leaders," he said.Minister of State for Matabeleland South Province Abednico Ncube said the province is the gateway to most Sadc countries and houses the biggest inland port of entry in Sub Saharan Africa and this has brought in a lot of revenue for the nation.He applauded President Mnangagwa for his visionary leadership that he has displayed under the new dispensation as he has empowered and motivated the people to be active participants in economic development of the country."Our focus as the ruling party is to turn around the economy and embrace the concept of devolution; we are already working on making sure our province contributes effectively in the turnaround."Our region is characterised by low rainfall and yields, we envision a food secure province and to ensure that this can be achieved by harnessing our huge water bodies that remain underutilized. The construction of dams and rehabilitation of existing ones together with irrigation schemes is the only way to deal with food security in the region," he added.