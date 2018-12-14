Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Muchinguri becomes first female cadre to chair Zanu-PF national conference

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa hands over the Central Committee report to Zanu-PF National Chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri while Vice President Constantino Chiwenga looks on, at the Zanu-PF national conference at Mzingwane High School in Esigodini yesterday.- (Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)
ZANU-PF National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri yesterday scored a first by becoming the first female cadre in the history of the revolutionary party to chair its national conference.

Muchinguri-Kashiri is the first female Zanu-PF chairperson as well as the first in the-PF Zapu and Zanu-PF parties pre the December 1987 Unity Accord.

She wrote her own piece of history by successfully leading proceedings during the official opening of the party's 17th Annual National People's Conference at Mzingwane High School in Esigodini.

The conference, the first since the ushering in of a new political dispensation in November 2017, roared into life on Monday with over 6 000 delegates attending.
Muchinguri-Kashiri said she was glad to welcome the delegates attending the conference in a new political order.

"I am humbled to be given the honour to chair a meeting of this magnitude. I look forward to working well with you during this period," she said.

The provincial chairman for the host province Rabelani Choeni welcomed guests to the conference.

"On behalf of Mat South I would like to welcome President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the First Secretary of the Party and Amai (Mnangagwa), together with their deputies to the famous rainbow province of Mat South.

"We are proud to host the 17th Annual National People's Conference in the new dispensation and the able leadership of President Mnangagwa," he said.
Cheoni congratulated the President for winning the 30 July harmonized elections and also endorsed him as the candidate for the 2023 elections.

"As a province we congratulate you for resoundingly winning the 2018 harmonised elections. As Mat South we managed to get 12 out of 13 National Assembly seats which makes us one of the consistent provinces that Zanu-PF can always count on.

"As a province we have resolved that come 2023 you are the sole Presidential candidate for the Presidential election," he said.

The provincial chairman said he was pleased to be part of the team that will see devolution of power taking place.

"I am very happy that in the history of this great nation we are going to start devolution. This gives provinces an opportunity to actively participate in development of their areas and utilise their God-given natural resources.

"Your Excellency, through your vision which is in line with the mantra 'Zimbabwe is open for business' may I invite the business community to explore the vast business opportunities for investments and partnerships in mining, agriculture and tourism.

"For it to be achieved, unity is of paramount importance including the involvement of traditional leaders," he said.

Minister of State for Matabeleland South Province Abednico Ncube said the province is the gateway to most Sadc countries and houses the biggest inland port of entry in Sub Saharan Africa and this has brought in a lot of revenue for the nation.

He applauded President Mnangagwa for his visionary leadership that he has displayed under the new dispensation as he has empowered and motivated the people to be active participants in economic development of the country.

"Our focus as the ruling party is to turn around the economy and embrace the concept of devolution; we are already working on making sure our province contributes effectively in the turnaround.

"Our region is characterised by low rainfall and yields, we envision a food secure province and to ensure that this can be achieved by harnessing our huge water bodies that remain underutilized. The construction of dams and rehabilitation of existing ones together with irrigation schemes is the only way to deal with food security in the region," he added.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa donates 1 000 goats to schools

11 mins ago | 29 Views

MDC Alliance losing Cllr jailed

12 mins ago | 36 Views

China tells Zimbabwe 'Don't blame us, sort your own house'

16 mins ago | 83 Views

ZANU PF to ammend constitution

37 mins ago | 422 Views

Mnangagwa re-introduces Green Bombers

1 hr ago | 558 Views

Police crush teachers' protest demo

1 hr ago | 765 Views

WATCH: Police demand driver's licence in exchange of fuel

2 hrs ago | 990 Views

Harare City Council owes $ 792 million

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa exposes Muchinguri-Kashiri lie

2 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Zimbabwe doctors using condoms as medical gloves?

2 hrs ago | 656 Views

Charumbira defies court again as he declares chiefs' support for Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 548 Views

Chimene's daughter dies

3 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Zimbabwe scoffs at SA ConCourt ruling

3 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Biti's Magistrate in trouble

3 hrs ago | 934 Views

US calls on Mnangagwa to show his statesmanship by urgently

3 hrs ago | 999 Views

Suspended Zesa bosses seek removal from remand

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe security sector reform back on the agenda

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa to serve his two terms, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Ex-lover drags cop to court over upkeep

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Second drowned Government official's body recovered

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

'Zanu-PF has no agenda for a GNU'

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Health hazard looms as hospital Registrars down tools.

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Chamisa must wake up from GNU reverie

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mukanya will retire when he dies

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mohadi's health deteriorates

3 hrs ago | 804 Views

Mnangagwa warns Zanu-PF against complacency

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mudzuri snubs Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 365 Views

Chamisa clause, a view from the other side!

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa to release Motlanthe report next week

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Minister slams fake Facebook account impostor

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

$1,5bn stabilisation deal for Zimbabawe

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

'Zimbabwe must remain a unitary state'

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Sex vendor in court for 'theft' from client

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

StanChart sued over $78000 unauthorised withdrawal

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Government assures murdered lawyer's family of justice

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chamisa's MDC can go hang, says VP Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Panic as Air Zimbabwe leaves passenger bags in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 866 Views

Mutsvangwa, Mangwana in messy fight with Energy Mutodi?

4 hrs ago | 2273 Views

'Great leaders have vision!' twittered Chamisa - alas, you don't even have common sense!

16 hrs ago | 3467 Views

Mnangagwa dismisses Chamisa's irritating noise

17 hrs ago | 4545 Views

Where is Mohadi?

17 hrs ago | 8278 Views

Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023

18 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Mutodi speaks on $500 000 'bribe' report

18 hrs ago | 4875 Views

Mnangagwa's 'arrest and release on bail' program exposed

20 hrs ago | 11342 Views

Government to solve shortage of medicine

20 hrs ago | 1419 Views

'Work with ED, there is alternative' argue Rennie - to one with atrophied brain, none!

21 hrs ago | 1470 Views

School uniforms demo set for 18 December

21 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Lumumba undresses Fadzayi Mahere

22 hrs ago | 5120 Views

Mutsvangwa snubs ZANU PF Conference?

23 hrs ago | 9555 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days