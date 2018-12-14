Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Minister slams fake Facebook account impostor

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
INDUSTRY and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Ndlovu yesterday denounced an impostor who opened a Facebook account using his name, attracting over 400 friends.

Minister Ndlovu who is in Egypt on Government business exposed the fake Facebook account under the name "Mangaliso Ndlovu" through his original Facebook account Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu.

"It is unfortunate that there are some low lifes who have time to create and run fake accounts of Facebook. Take note dear friends that there is an account by the name "Mangaliso Ndlovu" and that is not me. Someone is playing impostor I just thought I should let you know that it's not at all run by myself. The person already has more than 400 friends," posted Minister Ndlovu.

The fake account saw the impostor befriending several prominent people including Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Nguni among other politicians.

Minister Ndlovu is not the only public figure to fall victim to impostors on social media.

Before the July 30 elections, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission disowned a Twitter account opened under the name of its chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba.

The electoral commission said Justice Chigumba did not own a Twitter account and all communications attributed to her on social media were not hers.

The Judicial Service Commission also had to distance Chief Justice Luke Malaba from a fake Twitter account under his name.

The JSC said the fake account was meant to mislead the nation.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa donates 1 000 goats to schools

3 mins ago | 6 Views

MDC Alliance losing Cllr jailed

4 mins ago | 9 Views

China tells Zimbabwe 'Don't blame us, sort your own house'

7 mins ago | 19 Views

ZANU PF to ammend constitution

28 mins ago | 242 Views

Mnangagwa re-introduces Green Bombers

54 mins ago | 404 Views

Police crush teachers' protest demo

1 hr ago | 669 Views

WATCH: Police demand driver's licence in exchange of fuel

2 hrs ago | 919 Views

Harare City Council owes $ 792 million

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa exposes Muchinguri-Kashiri lie

2 hrs ago | 1941 Views

Zimbabwe doctors using condoms as medical gloves?

2 hrs ago | 621 Views

Charumbira defies court again as he declares chiefs' support for Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 525 Views

Chimene's daughter dies

2 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Zimbabwe scoffs at SA ConCourt ruling

3 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Biti's Magistrate in trouble

3 hrs ago | 917 Views

US calls on Mnangagwa to show his statesmanship by urgently

3 hrs ago | 973 Views

Suspended Zesa bosses seek removal from remand

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe security sector reform back on the agenda

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa to serve his two terms, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Ex-lover drags cop to court over upkeep

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Second drowned Government official's body recovered

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

'Zanu-PF has no agenda for a GNU'

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Health hazard looms as hospital Registrars down tools.

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Chamisa must wake up from GNU reverie

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mukanya will retire when he dies

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mohadi's health deteriorates

3 hrs ago | 782 Views

Mnangagwa warns Zanu-PF against complacency

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mudzuri snubs Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Chamisa clause, a view from the other side!

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa to release Motlanthe report next week

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

$1,5bn stabilisation deal for Zimbabawe

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

'Zimbabwe must remain a unitary state'

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Muchinguri becomes first female cadre to chair Zanu-PF national conference

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Sex vendor in court for 'theft' from client

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

StanChart sued over $78000 unauthorised withdrawal

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Government assures murdered lawyer's family of justice

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Chamisa's MDC can go hang, says VP Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Panic as Air Zimbabwe leaves passenger bags in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 831 Views

Mutsvangwa, Mangwana in messy fight with Energy Mutodi?

4 hrs ago | 2243 Views

'Great leaders have vision!' twittered Chamisa - alas, you don't even have common sense!

16 hrs ago | 3463 Views

Mnangagwa dismisses Chamisa's irritating noise

17 hrs ago | 4540 Views

Where is Mohadi?

17 hrs ago | 8265 Views

Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023

17 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Mutodi speaks on $500 000 'bribe' report

18 hrs ago | 4870 Views

Mnangagwa's 'arrest and release on bail' program exposed

20 hrs ago | 11320 Views

Government to solve shortage of medicine

20 hrs ago | 1418 Views

'Work with ED, there is alternative' argue Rennie - to one with atrophied brain, none!

20 hrs ago | 1470 Views

School uniforms demo set for 18 December

21 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Lumumba undresses Fadzayi Mahere

22 hrs ago | 5112 Views

Mutsvangwa snubs ZANU PF Conference?

23 hrs ago | 9539 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days