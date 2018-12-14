Minister slams fake Facebook account impostor

News / National

by Staff reporter

INDUSTRY and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Ndlovu yesterday denounced an impostor who opened a Facebook account using his name, attracting over 400 friends.Minister Ndlovu who is in Egypt on Government business exposed the fake Facebook account under the name "Mangaliso Ndlovu" through his original Facebook account Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu."It is unfortunate that there are some low lifes who have time to create and run fake accounts of Facebook. Take note dear friends that there is an account by the name "Mangaliso Ndlovu" and that is not me. Someone is playing impostor I just thought I should let you know that it's not at all run by myself. The person already has more than 400 friends," posted Minister Ndlovu.The fake account saw the impostor befriending several prominent people including Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Nguni among other politicians.Minister Ndlovu is not the only public figure to fall victim to impostors on social media.Before the July 30 elections, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission disowned a Twitter account opened under the name of its chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba.The electoral commission said Justice Chigumba did not own a Twitter account and all communications attributed to her on social media were not hers.The Judicial Service Commission also had to distance Chief Justice Luke Malaba from a fake Twitter account under his name.The JSC said the fake account was meant to mislead the nation.