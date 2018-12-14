Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa warns Zanu-PF against complacency

by Staff reporter
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday warned Zanu-PF members and supporters against complacency in the wake of the party's impressive showing in this year's elections, saying the party should work on ensuring that developmental goals as espoused in the election manifesto are achieved as well as making sure the party structures are intact.

The President told the sea of party supporters and delegates gathered at Mzingwane High School in Esigodini, that the resounding victory that the party got made it illogical and absurd for anyone to harbour thoughts of having a Government of National Unity (GNU) with the opposition.

He said those that continue to make irritating noises even in Parliament should be ignored and be allowed to mature.

In his keynote address at the 17th Annual People's Conference the Zanu-PF First Secretary lauded the party for the support that saw it winning the elections with an overwhelming two thirds majority but was quick to warn the party structures against complacency.

"We should all be warned from complacency due to our impressive showing at this year's elections.

"The voting patterns and subsequent results along with the general needs of the people across the country compel us to work harder in building the party starting from the cells/villages, upwards," said the President.

He urged members of the party not to be deterred by those who continue to make irritating noises saying they have no agenda for a GNU.

He added that the party should start implementing sustainable development programmes and fulfil the promises made to the electorate in its manifesto.

"As we work with 2023 in mind, I challenge us all, to individually and collectively introspect and pledge ourselves to be faithful and loyal to the ideals, values and principles of the party. We must be totally committed to the party and its leadership," President Mnangagwa said.

He commended and congratulated the structures of the party for heeding his call and appeal to entrench a non-violent culture.

"This conference comes on the backdrop of a very eventful year which witnessed the holding of our watershed general harmonised elections on July 30, 2018. It was indeed a crucial election held under a more open, transparent, peaceful and democratic political environment.

"As a party, we called for unity, peace, love and harmony during the campaign period. We won by over 400 000 votes and we were given a fresh mandate to govern.

We should be extremely proud of ourselves and that thunderous victory stands testimony of the deep faith our people have in the party, its policies and its programmes," he said.

President Mnangagwa added that in spite the party's convincing victory, one of the 22 losing presidential candidates Adv Nelson Chamisa of the MDC — Alliance refused to accept the majority vote of the people and took the matter to court.

That, he said, culminated in a Constitutional Court ruling which confirmed him the winner.

He urged the party to remain steadfast in its quest to fight all moral ills such as corruption and entrench the values of hard work, wealth and job creation, increasing productivity, people centred driven policies and improving the overall quality of people's lives.

Source - zimpapers

Most Popular In 7 Days