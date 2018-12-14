Health hazard looms as hospital Registrars down tools.

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu



Due to the ongoing industrial action y our junior colleagues, we as Registrars are now overwhelmed by the workload and we are now unable to effectively discharge our services.





We are therefore withdrawing our services with immediate effect. We hope the situation will be resolved expeditiously so that we may resume providing our services normally and expeditiously.





A health hazard is looming in the country after Registrars at Harare and Parirenyatwa hospitals announced on Friday that they are joining the junior and middle level doctors who are on an ongoing industrial action.In a letter addressed to Clinical Directors the Registrars said:The striking doctors want government to address the shortage of critical medicines and other provisions in hospitals as well as pay salaries in US dollars.However, Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo has been urging the striking doctors to return to work whilst their issues are deliberated on."We appreciate the work of doctors who have continued to save under such conditions, and , as government, we urge the junior doctors to go back to work whilst we try and resolve the issue," Moyo was quoted recently.