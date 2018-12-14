Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Suspended Zesa bosses seek removal from remand

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THREE suspended Zesa Holdings bosses accused of criminal abuse of office after they allegedly swindled their employer of $11 million in a suspected botched tender scam yesterday approached the court seeking to be removed from remand, citing the State's failure to furnish them with a trial date.

Group chief executive officer Joshua Chifamba, managing director Julian Chinembiri and finance director Thokozani Dhliwayo filed their notice before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who ordered the State to provide the trial date on the next remand date or the court would remove them from remand.

The trio, represented by Admire Rubaya, complained before Mugwagwa that the State must not arrest to investigate, but investigate to arrest.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa donates 1 000 goats to schools

12 mins ago | 31 Views

MDC Alliance losing Cllr jailed

13 mins ago | 38 Views

China tells Zimbabwe 'Don't blame us, sort your own house'

16 mins ago | 87 Views

ZANU PF to ammend constitution

37 mins ago | 432 Views

Mnangagwa re-introduces Green Bombers

1 hr ago | 566 Views

Police crush teachers' protest demo

1 hr ago | 771 Views

WATCH: Police demand driver's licence in exchange of fuel

2 hrs ago | 994 Views

Harare City Council owes $ 792 million

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

Mnangagwa exposes Muchinguri-Kashiri lie

2 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Zimbabwe doctors using condoms as medical gloves?

2 hrs ago | 659 Views

Charumbira defies court again as he declares chiefs' support for Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 549 Views

Chimene's daughter dies

3 hrs ago | 1645 Views

Zimbabwe scoffs at SA ConCourt ruling

3 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Biti's Magistrate in trouble

3 hrs ago | 934 Views

US calls on Mnangagwa to show his statesmanship by urgently

3 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Zimbabwe security sector reform back on the agenda

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa to serve his two terms, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Ex-lover drags cop to court over upkeep

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Second drowned Government official's body recovered

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Zanu-PF has no agenda for a GNU'

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Health hazard looms as hospital Registrars down tools.

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chamisa must wake up from GNU reverie

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mukanya will retire when he dies

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mohadi's health deteriorates

3 hrs ago | 805 Views

Mnangagwa warns Zanu-PF against complacency

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mudzuri snubs Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Chamisa clause, a view from the other side!

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa to release Motlanthe report next week

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Minister slams fake Facebook account impostor

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

$1,5bn stabilisation deal for Zimbabawe

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

'Zimbabwe must remain a unitary state'

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Muchinguri becomes first female cadre to chair Zanu-PF national conference

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Sex vendor in court for 'theft' from client

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

StanChart sued over $78000 unauthorised withdrawal

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Government assures murdered lawyer's family of justice

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chamisa's MDC can go hang, says VP Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Panic as Air Zimbabwe leaves passenger bags in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 869 Views

Mutsvangwa, Mangwana in messy fight with Energy Mutodi?

4 hrs ago | 2276 Views

'Great leaders have vision!' twittered Chamisa - alas, you don't even have common sense!

16 hrs ago | 3467 Views

Mnangagwa dismisses Chamisa's irritating noise

17 hrs ago | 4545 Views

Where is Mohadi?

17 hrs ago | 8278 Views

Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023

18 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Mutodi speaks on $500 000 'bribe' report

18 hrs ago | 4875 Views

Mnangagwa's 'arrest and release on bail' program exposed

20 hrs ago | 11344 Views

Government to solve shortage of medicine

20 hrs ago | 1419 Views

'Work with ED, there is alternative' argue Rennie - to one with atrophied brain, none!

21 hrs ago | 1470 Views

School uniforms demo set for 18 December

21 hrs ago | 1906 Views

Lumumba undresses Fadzayi Mahere

22 hrs ago | 5120 Views

Mutsvangwa snubs ZANU PF Conference?

23 hrs ago | 9556 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days