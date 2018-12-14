Suspended Zesa bosses seek removal from remand

News / National

by Staff reporter

THREE suspended Zesa Holdings bosses accused of criminal abuse of office after they allegedly swindled their employer of $11 million in a suspected botched tender scam yesterday approached the court seeking to be removed from remand, citing the State's failure to furnish them with a trial date.Group chief executive officer Joshua Chifamba, managing director Julian Chinembiri and finance director Thokozani Dhliwayo filed their notice before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who ordered the State to provide the trial date on the next remand date or the court would remove them from remand.The trio, represented by Admire Rubaya, complained before Mugwagwa that the State must not arrest to investigate, but investigate to arrest.