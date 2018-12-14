Latest News Editor's Choice


Chimene's daughter dies

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Self-exiled former Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Mandi Chimene could be compelled to vacate her Mozambican refuge anytime soon following Friday's death on of her 35-year-old daughter, Ellen Zimondi.

Zimondi had been admitted at the privately owned Murambi Gardens Clinic in Mutare over a two week period suffering from an undisclosed illness.

Ellen's death could force Chimene to finally decide to end nearly a year of self-imposed exile to attend her funeral.

The controversial former Zanu-PF politician became more known for her fanatical opposition of then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's presidential ambitions during former President Robert Mugabe's rule.

To save her own skin after the military coup that toppled Mugabe, Chimene reportedly skipped the country into neighbouring Mozambique and little of the once larger than life character has been heard since.

Source - newzimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days