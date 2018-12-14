Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe doctors using condoms as medical gloves?

by ZimLive
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean doctors at public health institutions have been forced to use condoms in place of disposable medical gloves as the government struggles to maintain critical supplies to the facilities.

Junior doctors took to the streets in Bulawayo on Thursday and Harare on Friday in protest over the government's failure to improve their conditions of service, including availing critical medicines, sundries and a review of their salaries.

The doctors, who have been on strike since December 1, accuse the government of lacking urgency in addressing their demands as well as using state media to spread "propaganda" about the state of negotiations.

On Friday, doctors marched from their residences to their employer, the Health Service Board's offices, which are both situated at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Prince Butau, the treasurer of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA), said the situation in hospitals was unpleasant as doctors were now constantly required to improvise, placing the health of patients at risk.

"People are dying under our watch. As doctors, we're also not psychologically in a good place because of the effects of the economy including price hikes and fuel shortages," said Butau told ZimLive during the protest.

"There's no personal protective equipment. Sometimes we're forced to wear condoms when checking patients. Doctors are asking, until when practising bush medicine?"

Chest drain, gloves, basic pain drugs such as paracetamol and syringes are among the scarce basic supplies.

"In some instances, we're using the tubes we have and improvising with empty water bottles to make urinary bags," said another female doctor.
Sending out a message … Doctors on strike at Parirenyatwa on Friday

The strike entered day 14 this Friday despite Health Ministry's plea for the doctors to return to work while their grievances are being attended to.

The government claims to have bought medicines worth $25 million from India, while drugs worth a few millions have been delivered to NatPharm, the state-owned drugs company.

A junior doctor, who asked not to be named, said: "The government just said there are medicines at NatPharm. We haven't seen which ones and how long they will last. They said some are in transit from India, they're not here yet."

The doctors, who have dropped demands to be paid in United States dollars, now want their salaries to be commensurate with the cost of living following the erosion of value of RTGS balances – which the government uses for its wage bill – by over 300 percent against the USD.

Dr Rejoice Kututwa said: "I'm currently not able to use my knowledge to help my patients because there're no medicines and sundries. It's like being told to go and work the fields without a hoe."

With NatPharm largely unable to provide drugs, many pharmacies are charging for the imported medicines in USD.

The government is bracing for further worker discontent with teachers threatening to go on strike before schools open in early January.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Bomb found at ZBC studios

29 mins ago | 242 Views

Mnangagwa donates 1 000 goats to schools

51 mins ago | 129 Views

MDC Alliance losing Cllr jailed

52 mins ago | 163 Views

China tells Zimbabwe 'Don't blame us, sort your own house'

55 mins ago | 446 Views

ZANU PF to ammend constitution

1 hr ago | 1187 Views

Mnangagwa re-introduces Green Bombers

2 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Police crush teachers' protest demo

2 hrs ago | 1174 Views

WATCH: Police demand driver's licence in exchange of fuel

2 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Harare City Council owes $ 792 million

3 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mnangagwa exposes Muchinguri-Kashiri lie

3 hrs ago | 2524 Views

Charumbira defies court again as he declares chiefs' support for Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 633 Views

Chimene's daughter dies

3 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Zimbabwe scoffs at SA ConCourt ruling

3 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Biti's Magistrate in trouble

3 hrs ago | 1030 Views

US calls on Mnangagwa to show his statesmanship by urgently

3 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Suspended Zesa bosses seek removal from remand

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe security sector reform back on the agenda

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa to serve his two terms, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Ex-lover drags cop to court over upkeep

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Second drowned Government official's body recovered

4 hrs ago | 377 Views

'Zanu-PF has no agenda for a GNU'

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Health hazard looms as hospital Registrars down tools.

4 hrs ago | 310 Views

Chamisa must wake up from GNU reverie

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mukanya will retire when he dies

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mohadi's health deteriorates

4 hrs ago | 916 Views

Mnangagwa warns Zanu-PF against complacency

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mudzuri snubs Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 451 Views

Chamisa clause, a view from the other side!

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa to release Motlanthe report next week

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Minister slams fake Facebook account impostor

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

$1,5bn stabilisation deal for Zimbabawe

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

'Zimbabwe must remain a unitary state'

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Muchinguri becomes first female cadre to chair Zanu-PF national conference

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Sex vendor in court for 'theft' from client

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

StanChart sued over $78000 unauthorised withdrawal

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

Government assures murdered lawyer's family of justice

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Chamisa's MDC can go hang, says VP Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Panic as Air Zimbabwe leaves passenger bags in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Mutsvangwa, Mangwana in messy fight with Energy Mutodi?

5 hrs ago | 2455 Views

'Great leaders have vision!' twittered Chamisa - alas, you don't even have common sense!

17 hrs ago | 3491 Views

Mnangagwa dismisses Chamisa's irritating noise

17 hrs ago | 4564 Views

Where is Mohadi?

18 hrs ago | 8337 Views

Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023

18 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Mutodi speaks on $500 000 'bribe' report

19 hrs ago | 4898 Views

Mnangagwa's 'arrest and release on bail' program exposed

20 hrs ago | 11430 Views

Government to solve shortage of medicine

21 hrs ago | 1423 Views

'Work with ED, there is alternative' argue Rennie - to one with atrophied brain, none!

21 hrs ago | 1474 Views

School uniforms demo set for 18 December

22 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Lumumba undresses Fadzayi Mahere

23 hrs ago | 5142 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days