Police crush teachers' protest demo

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has alleged that police boss in Marondera Chief Superintendent Nenguwo has instructed his officers to block their protest march which moved from Mutare heading to Harare.

"The Dispol for Marondera district, Chief Superintendent Nenguwo has instructed one Assistant Inspector Murombo to block our March for US$ salaries and bonus in full. The Caravan was passing through a service station after Macheke towards Harare." ARTUZ said in a statement on Saturday.

"The Dispol claims that we were not cleared under the draconian Public Order and Security Act, POSA. His claims are baseless since Trade Unions just like churches and funerals are exempted from POSA.

"ARTUZ had notified all state departments of the march in the vain hope that the state would provide security for our members. The Head of police for Mashonaland East Province stamped our notification in acknowledgement.

ARTUZ announced that it had engaged engaged Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) to protect their rights according to section 59 of Zimbabwe's constitution which guarantees the right to protest.

Teachers are demanding salaries in United States Dollars in line with the agreement reached between government and civil servants in 2012. The educators are also demanding the traditional bonus based on gross income which was slashed by Professor Mthuli Ncube in his atrocious 2019 budget.