Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa re-introduces Green Bombers

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU PF National People's Conference has adopted a resolution to re-introduce the National Youth Service (popularly known as Green Bombers) in the first quarter of 2019.

This was revealed by the Speaker of parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda when he read Conference resolutions on Saturday.

The youth service programme was launched at the start of the millennium and it coincided with the advent of the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) which posed a sterner challenge to the ruling party and the then President Robert Mugabe's stranglehold on power.

The "Green Bombers", as members of the NYS were derogatorily referred to by critics, were viewed as Mugabe's "shock-troops" used ahead of all elections to intimidate and instil fear among opposition supporters, as most of the political violence was attributed to them and war veterans.

The programme later collapsed due to lack of funding amid local and international criticism, as graduates were accused of gross human rights violations against the opposition.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa donates 1 000 goats to schools

11 mins ago | 27 Views

MDC Alliance losing Cllr jailed

11 mins ago | 33 Views

China tells Zimbabwe 'Don't blame us, sort your own house'

15 mins ago | 78 Views

ZANU PF to ammend constitution

36 mins ago | 404 Views

Police crush teachers' protest demo

1 hr ago | 756 Views

WATCH: Police demand driver's licence in exchange of fuel

2 hrs ago | 986 Views

Harare City Council owes $ 792 million

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa exposes Muchinguri-Kashiri lie

2 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Zimbabwe doctors using condoms as medical gloves?

2 hrs ago | 653 Views

Charumbira defies court again as he declares chiefs' support for Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 545 Views

Chimene's daughter dies

3 hrs ago | 1637 Views

Zimbabwe scoffs at SA ConCourt ruling

3 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Biti's Magistrate in trouble

3 hrs ago | 933 Views

US calls on Mnangagwa to show his statesmanship by urgently

3 hrs ago | 996 Views

Suspended Zesa bosses seek removal from remand

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe security sector reform back on the agenda

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa to serve his two terms, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Ex-lover drags cop to court over upkeep

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Second drowned Government official's body recovered

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Zanu-PF has no agenda for a GNU'

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Health hazard looms as hospital Registrars down tools.

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chamisa must wake up from GNU reverie

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mukanya will retire when he dies

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mohadi's health deteriorates

3 hrs ago | 803 Views

Mnangagwa warns Zanu-PF against complacency

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mudzuri snubs Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Chamisa clause, a view from the other side!

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa to release Motlanthe report next week

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Minister slams fake Facebook account impostor

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

$1,5bn stabilisation deal for Zimbabawe

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

'Zimbabwe must remain a unitary state'

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Muchinguri becomes first female cadre to chair Zanu-PF national conference

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Sex vendor in court for 'theft' from client

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

StanChart sued over $78000 unauthorised withdrawal

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Government assures murdered lawyer's family of justice

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chamisa's MDC can go hang, says VP Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Panic as Air Zimbabwe leaves passenger bags in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 857 Views

Mutsvangwa, Mangwana in messy fight with Energy Mutodi?

4 hrs ago | 2268 Views

'Great leaders have vision!' twittered Chamisa - alas, you don't even have common sense!

16 hrs ago | 3467 Views

Mnangagwa dismisses Chamisa's irritating noise

17 hrs ago | 4545 Views

Where is Mohadi?

17 hrs ago | 8277 Views

Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023

18 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Mutodi speaks on $500 000 'bribe' report

18 hrs ago | 4875 Views

Mnangagwa's 'arrest and release on bail' program exposed

20 hrs ago | 11336 Views

Government to solve shortage of medicine

20 hrs ago | 1419 Views

'Work with ED, there is alternative' argue Rennie - to one with atrophied brain, none!

21 hrs ago | 1470 Views

School uniforms demo set for 18 December

21 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Lumumba undresses Fadzayi Mahere

22 hrs ago | 5120 Views

Mutsvangwa snubs ZANU PF Conference?

23 hrs ago | 9554 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days