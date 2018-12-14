Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

China tells Zimbabwe 'Don't blame us, sort your own house'

by Staff reporter
58 secs ago | Views
The China-Zimbabwe relationship is viewed by many as bad because China is said to be enjoying unfair advantages but the giant Asian state has business ethics, acting ambassador Zhao Baogang has said.

He said this during a recent Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) and University of Zimbabwe (UZ)'s Faculty of Industry and Commerce business symposium in the capital.

Ambassador Zhao Baogang said Zimbabwe had faced many challenges for a long time, adding that he hoped the new government will turn things around.

"China saw an opportunity in Zimbabwe and we appreciate our working ethics. We don't support corruption and we don't implement policies in the same manner that Zimbabwe does. In China, we first put them (policies) on trial and implement only if they are acceptable," said Baogang.

He criticised the country's so-called special economic zones, saying those were only pieces of land with no requisite infrastructure to support their apportioned status.

"We were told of a special economic zone in one part of Harare but the place has no roads, no water, neither is there electricity and you call that a special economic zone. You need to be more serious and transparent," he said.

One of the participants, Dr Joseph Kanyekanye criticised the ‘Look East' policy which he said had not benefitted the country since its adoption in the wake of the Land Reform Programme.

"In Zimbabwe we have a syndrome which I have decided to call a slow and stop syndrome. We are not able not move with speed even to create one thing of our own.

Accountability and transparency is one subject for which I ask the Parliament of Zimbabwe to play its oversight role with due diligence," Kanyekanye said.

He said Zimbabwe had nobody but itself to blame for failing to exploit its relationship with China to retool its industry and grow its economy.

China stands accused of taking unfair advantage of Zimbabwe and the rest of Africa to loot natural resources through many ways including unfair trade deals, exploitative labour practices and the dumping of poor quality products.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - tellzim

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZANU PF to ammend constitution

22 mins ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa re-introduces Green Bombers

48 mins ago | 310 Views

Police crush teachers' protest demo

1 hr ago | 593 Views

WATCH: Police demand driver's licence in exchange of fuel

1 hr ago | 848 Views

Harare City Council owes $ 792 million

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Mnangagwa exposes Muchinguri-Kashiri lie

2 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Zimbabwe doctors using condoms as medical gloves?

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

Charumbira defies court again as he declares chiefs' support for Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 499 Views

Chimene's daughter dies

2 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Zimbabwe scoffs at SA ConCourt ruling

2 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Biti's Magistrate in trouble

2 hrs ago | 899 Views

US calls on Mnangagwa to show his statesmanship by urgently

3 hrs ago | 951 Views

Suspended Zesa bosses seek removal from remand

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe security sector reform back on the agenda

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa to serve his two terms, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Ex-lover drags cop to court over upkeep

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Second drowned Government official's body recovered

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

'Zanu-PF has no agenda for a GNU'

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Health hazard looms as hospital Registrars down tools.

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chamisa must wake up from GNU reverie

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mukanya will retire when he dies

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mohadi's health deteriorates

3 hrs ago | 764 Views

Mnangagwa warns Zanu-PF against complacency

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mudzuri snubs Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Chamisa clause, a view from the other side!

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa to release Motlanthe report next week

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Minister slams fake Facebook account impostor

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

$1,5bn stabilisation deal for Zimbabawe

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

'Zimbabwe must remain a unitary state'

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Muchinguri becomes first female cadre to chair Zanu-PF national conference

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Sex vendor in court for 'theft' from client

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

StanChart sued over $78000 unauthorised withdrawal

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Government assures murdered lawyer's family of justice

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chamisa's MDC can go hang, says VP Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Panic as Air Zimbabwe leaves passenger bags in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 796 Views

Mutsvangwa, Mangwana in messy fight with Energy Mutodi?

4 hrs ago | 2200 Views

'Great leaders have vision!' twittered Chamisa - alas, you don't even have common sense!

16 hrs ago | 3462 Views

Mnangagwa dismisses Chamisa's irritating noise

17 hrs ago | 4537 Views

Where is Mohadi?

17 hrs ago | 8257 Views

Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023

17 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Mutodi speaks on $500 000 'bribe' report

18 hrs ago | 4869 Views

Mnangagwa's 'arrest and release on bail' program exposed

20 hrs ago | 11309 Views

Government to solve shortage of medicine

20 hrs ago | 1417 Views

'Work with ED, there is alternative' argue Rennie - to one with atrophied brain, none!

20 hrs ago | 1470 Views

School uniforms demo set for 18 December

21 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Lumumba undresses Fadzayi Mahere

22 hrs ago | 5109 Views

Mutsvangwa snubs ZANU PF Conference?

22 hrs ago | 9530 Views

VP Chiwenga pours cold water on Presidential ambitions

23 hrs ago | 5822 Views

Chamisa will eventually accept position

23 hrs ago | 11874 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days