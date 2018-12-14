MDC Alliance losing Cllr jailed

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance's losing council candidate for Ward 7 in the July 30 elections, Felix Mashavele has been convicted of malicious damage to property and jailed for nine months.Magistrate Honest Musiiwa convicted Mashavele (34) of burning down the houses of his in-laws following a misunderstanding.Mashavele, who resides in Ranganai village under Chief Neshuro, pleaded guilty to all the three counts but three months of his sentence were conditionally suspended, leaving him to serve an effective six months behind bars.The State's case as presented by prosecutor Caroline Pasipanodya, was that on November 26 this year at around 18:00hrs, Mashavele went to Tivahlire village where his father in-law, Isaac Tivahlire resides.He told Tivahlire that he had come to collect his wife but a disagreement arose and an angry Mashavele used a match stack to start a fire on a kitchen hut before fleeing.The fire destroyed 5x50kg of sorghum worth $300.On that same day, Mashavele proceeded to Ranganai village where he torched two houses belonging to two of his brothers-in-law, destroying property as well as some bags of maize and sorghum that were inside the huts.The value of the property that was destroyed at the two houses amounted to $855. A police report was made at Sarahuru Police Base leading to Mashavele's arrest.In the July harmonised elections, Mashavele contested for Ward 7 and lost to Zanu PF's Killion Murabharari.